TOgether for Toronto Healthcare: FREE Music & Wellness Festival Featuring Feist, Alessia Cara, Broken Social Scene and Paul Langlois Presented by Fitzrovia

At a time when Torontonians are looking for ways to connect, show pride, and ensure a vibrant future, TOgether offers a simple idea: show up and make it count. Designed to be more than a single day, it's the start of a new platform for Torontonians to come together each year in support of a healthier, more connected city.

Powered by MRG Live, TOgether launches as a city-wide rallying moment. With a goal to raise over $1 million in support of UHN and Michael Garron Hospital Foundations, it's an opportunity to turn civic pride into lasting impact by supporting our hospitals that keep Toronto healthy, resilient, and moving forward.

"Toronto is a city that has always shown up for each other and for what matters," said Adrian Rocca, Founder & CEO of Fitzrovia and Chair of the Michael Garron Hospital Foundation. "TOgether is about channeling that energy into something tangible as we support the hospitals and healthcare workers who are there for all of us every day. As our population continues to outpace our healthcare infrastructure, investing in these hospitals has never been more urgent. Our ambition is to build something enduring, a moment each year when the city comes together to give back. It reflects the same mindset at Fitzrovia, where we build communities that support wellbeing and help shape a more livable city."

"At MRG Live, we believe that live events have the power to bring people together in ways nothing else can, and TOgether is exactly that," said Matthew Gibbons, President & Founder of The MRG Group, parent company of MRG Live. "As a proudly Canadian company, based in Toronto, it means everything to us to be part of an event that celebrates the spirit of this city: our generosity, our community, and our commitment to one another and we're honoured to bring that to life on June 6th. This is about more than a concert, it's about what we can build together for Toronto."

Funds raised through TOgether will directly support UHN and Michael Garron Hospital. At the forefront of global care, UHN was recently ranked the #2 hospital in the world, driving breakthrough research, training the next generation of medical leaders, and delivering complex, life-saving care. Michael Garron Hospital serves one of the most diverse areas in the country and is deeply embedded in the fabric of East Toronto, championing compassionate, community-based care for its fast-growing population.

A Day of Movement, Music, and Community

TOgether is an open invitation to the entire city, bringing people out to move, connect, and give back. Daytime programming will focus on health, wellness, and movement, featuring:

Health and Wellness programming provided by Barry's Canada and Lululemon

Kids programming with Busy Minds

Curated food trucks and local food vendors

Interactive hospital activations showcasing real-world impact and community pride

Special guest appearances by Canadian Olympians, cultural icons, and political leaders

More to be announced!

Live fundraising throughout the day will inspire attendees to show their gratitude for healthcare, with exciting opportunities to win big prizes like a Dodge Charger Daytona, courtside Toronto Raptors tickets, and more!

Powered by Community and Partnership

TOgether is proudly presented by Fitzrovia, Canada's largest purpose-built rental developer, and powered by MRG Live, a leader in live entertainment and concert production. The event is made possible thanks to the generous support of additional sponsors including Kraft Heinz, Rogers, CIBC, McCain Foods, TD, Deloitte, EY, KPMG LLP, and PwC Canada. With thanks to our media partners including The Globe & Mail, Toronto Star, Toronto Life, BlogTO and Chin Radio.

Attend TOgether

All Torontonians are invited to attend this free event, with capacity for up to 35,000 people. Free admission, no tickets required.

Date: Saturday June 6th, 2026

Time: 12pm to late

Location: Nathan Phillips Square, Toronto

www.jointogether.ca

Instagram: @togetherforhealthcare

About Fitzrovia

Fitzrovia is Canada's largest purpose-built rental developer, headquartered in Toronto with communities across Ontario and Quebec. With approximately 12,500 units completed, acquired or under development, Fitzrovia delivers high-quality rental supply across the affordability spectrum. Assets including the flagship Fitzrovia Collection purpose-built communities, Loxley redefined and elevated newly built communities, Maddox modern vintage communities and Waverley premier student housing. With a resident-first approach, Fitzrovia offers early learning centres, virtual health care partnerships, and world-class hospitality, amenities, and customer service to inspire and connect residents. Through a vertically integrated operating model that combines development and design, construction, marketing, leasing and award-winning property and asset management, Fitzrovia delivers long-term cash flow and capital appreciation for investment partners. As a proud Canadian company, Fitzrovia is consistently recognized as one of the Best Places to Work by The National Apartment Association.

Visit Fitzrovia.ca and follow @FitzroviaLife on Instagram.

About MRG Live

Bringing experiences to life for creators, fans, brands and partners.

MRG Live is a leading independent North American concert, large-scale event and entertainment production company. Founded in 2008, MRG Live has since become Canada's largest concert and entertainment promotion company and expanded into the USA in 2020. The company produces over 1,000 events annually, servicing MRG's nine owned, operated or programmed venues, and producing concerts and events across Canada and in key US and European markets ranging from clubs and theatres to arenas. Our strategic approach focuses on developing and growing artists and markets, while never forgetting the importance of the fan experience.

SOURCE Fitzrovia

Media Contact: [email protected]