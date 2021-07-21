With a rigorous strength-based learning model designed specifically for the unique needs of the youth Tims Camps serve, participants are equipped with skills like leadership, resilience, and responsibility, empowering them to open doors to their future.

Here are ways Tim Hortons guests can participate in Camp Day today:





Place an order for hot or iced coffee at a Tim Hortons restaurant, or through the Tim Hortons app for pickup or delivery





Proceeds from the sales of a Tim Hortons Take 12 — which includes 12 small coffees along with cups, dairy and sweeteners — are also being donated to the Foundation





Purchase a Camp Day bracelet for $2 in one of four vibrant colours, with 100 per cent of net proceeds going to the Tim Hortons Foundation Camps





Round up your order to the nearest dollar in restaurant, or in the Tim Hortons app, with 100 per cent of the balance going to support the Tim Hortons Foundation Camps





Make a one-time or monthly donation any time at www.timscamps.com or through the mobile app

"Caring for and supporting the communities we serve is at the heart of Tim Hortons and it's so inspiring to see how the 1,500 restaurant owners across Canada and their team members proudly support Camp Day each year. Please join us today and buy a coffee to help us make it the most impactful Camp Day yet!" says Axel Schwan, President of Tim Hortons.

The concept behind Camp Day originated as a grassroots fundraiser launched by Tim Hortons restaurant owners in Atlantic Canada, who pledged to set aside a day when all coffee sales would support youth in their communities. The fundraiser got the name "Camp Day Canada" in 1991 and went national with support from restaurant owners across the country.

"As a Tim Hortons restaurant owner, and part of the Tim Hortons Foundation Camps team, I'm so proud of the impact of Camp Day and being able to contribute to so many young people having their potential fully realized," says Graham Oliver, President of Tim Hortons Foundation Camps.

"These inspiring young people from across the country, from all backgrounds, represent the future of Canada and it's incredible how the simple act of buying a coffee can make such a difference."

We connected with eight current and former Tims Camp campers to learn more about their stories and how camp has shaped their everyday lives. Read about Aimen, Zakary-Georges, Maxwell, Leo, JiYu, Gustavo, Catherine and Antonio on the Tim Hortons Newsroom.

About Tim Hortons

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry serving over 5 million cups of coffee every day with 80% of Canadians visiting one of nearly 4,000 Tim Hortons in Canada at least once a month. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps™ – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 4,800 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca.

About Tim Hortons Foundation Camps

Tim Hortons® Foundation Camps is a non-profit charitable organization founded in 1974 to expand the horizon of what is possible for young people. A leader in youth development programming, Tims Camps support youth from low-income homes between the ages of 12 to 16 – an important developmental time that helps shape who they will become as adults. Through a multi-year, camp-based program, youth learn skills like leadership, resilience and responsibility, which empower them to believe in their potential. With seven camps in North America that run year-round Summer and School Programs, youth are supported to thrive when they return home, to excel in post-secondary education, to succeed at work and to contribute positively to their communities. More than 300,000 kids have attended a Foundation camp at no cost to them or their families. For more information about Tim Hortons® Foundation Camps, please visit www.timscamps.com.

SOURCE Tim Hortons

