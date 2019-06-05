TODAY is Tim Hortons® Camp Day - buy a coffee and help change a life

A leader in youth development programming, Tims Camps support youth between the ages of 12 to 16 from low income homes through a multi-year, camp-based program where they learn skills like leadership, resilience and responsibility, which empower them to believe in their own potential and change their stories for the better.

With seven camps in North America that run year-round Summer and School Programs, youth are supported to thrive when they return home, to excel in post-secondary education, to succeed at work and to contribute positively to their communities. Entirely supported by restaurant owners, guests, and sponsors, Tim Hortons Foundation Camps invest in youth in every community Tim Hortons serves.

Supporting Tim Hortons Foundation Camps

Today:

Guests can donate $2 to receive a limited-edition red, blue, green or orange Camp Day bracelet

to receive a limited-edition red, blue, green or orange Camp Day bracelet 100% of proceeds from every brewed coffee purchased in Canada is donated to Tims Camps

Year-round:

Guests can round up their order total to the nearest dollar at any Tims

Guests can make a one-time or recurring donation online any time

Quotes

"Camp was the constant variable in our lives that showed up and continued to say 'you can!' I would not be where I am today without the support of Tim Hortons Foundation Camps."

– Shelagh Cole, Tim Hortons Foundation Camps Alumni

"Camp Day is as much a part of Tim Hortons as our Double Double is. In 2018, our guests helped us donate more than $13.1 million on Camp Day and this year I hope we can exceed this to help even more youth change their stories."

– Alex Macedo, President, Tim Hortons

"Over the last 45 years we have helped give 275,000 youth a chance to change their future – but we can't do this alone. It's the generosity of Tim Hortons Restaurant Owners, guests and supporters year-round – but most importantly on Camp Day – that allow us to continue to provide more kids with lifelong benefits of this very specialized Tim Hortons camp experience."

– Dave Newnham, President & Executive Director, Tim Hortons Foundation Camps

Videos

Camp alumnus, Shelagh Cole, recounts her incredible and emotional story about how Tim Hortons Foundation Camps helped her change her story for the better.

Facts

The Foundation was established in 1974 by Ron Joyce , co-founder of Tim Hortons , in honour of Tim Horton's love for children and his desire to help those less fortunate

, co-founder of , in honour of love for children and his desire to help those less fortunate Attending Tim Hortons Foundation Camps comes at absolutely no cost to youth or their families

One in five youth grow up in poverty and when they grow up in disadvantaged circumstances the chances of the cycle of poverty repeating increases and their ability to develop necessary skills to become successful adults decreases*

Youth from low-income homes face additional obstacles when it comes to academic performance, relationship building and physical and emotional well-being*

Youth from low-income homes are more likely to experience a wide variety of illnesses, hospital stays, accidents, mental health problems, lower school achievement and early drop-out, family violence and child abuse*

About Tim Hortons® Foundation Camps

Tim Hortons® Foundation Camps is a non-profit charitable organization founded in 1974 helping kids to change their stories for the better through multi-year, camp-based programs that empower youth from disadvantaged circumstances to believe in their own potential. The Foundation's funding comes from Tim Hortons Camp Day, fundraising activities, special events, and year-round public donations collected through counter and drive-thru coin boxes, as well as other donations. More than 275,000 kids have attended a Foundation camp at no cost to them or their families. For more information about Tim Hortons® Foundation Camps, please visit timhortons.com/foundation.

About Tim Hortons® Canada

Tim Hortons® is one of North America's largest restaurant chains operating in the quick service segment. Founded as a single location in Canada in 1964, Tim Hortons appeals to a broad range of guest tastes, with a menu that includes premium coffee, hot and cold specialty drinks (including lattes, cappuccinos and espresso shots), specialty teas and fruit smoothies, fresh baked goods, grilled Panini and classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, prepared foods and other food products. Tim Hortons has more than 4,800 system wide restaurants located in Canada, the United States and around the world. More information about the company is available at www.timhortons.com.

*https://www12.statcan.gc.ca/census-recensement/2016/as-sa/98-200-x/2016012/98-200-x2016012-eng.cfm

