Today is election day in Orléans and Ottawa--Vanier

TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Voting locations in Orléans and Ottawa—Vanier are open today from 9 AM to 9 PM (Eastern Time). Unofficial results will become available after 9 PM (Eastern Time) at elections.on.ca .

Canadian citizens who reside in Orléans or Ottawa—Vanier and are at least 18 years old on election day are eligible to vote.

Registered voters should have received a voter information card with their assigned voting location. Voters without a voter information card can still vote with an acceptable piece of ID and may need to update or add their information to the voters list when they go to vote.

For information on when and where to vote and examples of acceptable ID, visit elections.on.ca .

Quick Facts

A blackout on political advertising remains in effect until 11:59 PM (Eastern Time) today.

today. The publication of election surveys that have not previously been made public is prohibited until 9 PM (Eastern Time) today.

today. Cameras are prohibited in voting locations unless a candidate is voting. No one else may vote while media is present.

