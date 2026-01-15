Key Highlights

Canada's fastest Internet: Bell Pure Fibre Internet was named Canada's Fastest Internet for the sixth consecutive reporting period in Ookla®'s Q3-Q4 2025 Speedtest Awards™. Bell Pure Fibre also received Best Internet, Best Internet Service Provider Gaming Experience and Top-Rated Internet honours from Ookla® – underscoring Bell's superior performance.1

Canada's fastest wireless: Bell 5G secured top honours from Ookla® as Canada's Fastest and Best 5G wireless network, along with awards for Best 5G Gaming Experience, Fastest Mobile Network, and Best Mobile Gaming Experience. These wins showcase Bell's mobile technology leadership – delivering robust gaming experiences, next-level streaming and future-ready AI experiences. 2

Best streaming performance: Bell earned recognition from nPerf, an internationally recognized comprehensive network testing and analysis organization, which ranked Bell Internet as Best Internet for Streaming Performance. This recognition reflects Bell's focus on providing high-quality internet which allows for seamless, high-resolution streaming to our customers.3

Most trusted communications provider: Bell remains Canada's Most Trusted Communications Provider as recognized by BrandSpark International. Additionally, BrandSpark awarded Bell Most Trusted High-Speed Internet for the sixth consecutive year, as well as individual Most Trusted recognitions for TV, cellular and home phone services4.

For more details about Bell Pure Fibre Internet, please visit Bell.ca/Internet. To learn more about 5G and 5G+ wireless, please visit Bell.ca/network.

__________________________________

1 Based on Ookla® Speedtest Intelligence® data, 2H 2025. All rights reserved.

Link to report: https://www.speedtest.net/awards/bell_pure%20fibre/

2 Based on Ookla® Speedtest Intelligence® data, 2H 2025. All rights reserved.

Link to report: https://www.speedtest.net/awards/bell/

3 Based on nPerf Barometer results for fixed-line Internet performance in Canada, January 1 – Dec 31, 2025. For methodology details, visit www.nperf.com.

Link to report: https://www.nperf.com/en/awards/ca/2025/broadband/canada

4 Voted by Canadian shoppers as the most trusted brand based on the BrandSpark® Canadian Trust Study for: High Speed Internet Provider (2019, 2021-2024); High Speed Internet Provider for Wi-Fi Performance (2024-2025) and for Wi-Fi Connectivity (2025); Cellular Service Provider (in a tie: 2019, 2023-2025); TV Service Provider (2019, 2023-2024, and, in a tie: 2017, 2021-2022 & 2025); Home Phone Service Provider (2022-2025).



Link to BrandSpark announcement: BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards announces 12th annual Most Trusted brands in Canada for 2025

Quotes

"For Bell, connection is everything. These awards reflect our commitment to delivering customers the best fibre and wireless networks -- so Canadians can work, stream, game and keep in touch with confidence. We're proud to lead the way in keeping Canadians connected to what matters most."

- Blaik Kirby, Group President, Consumer and Small Business, Bell

"On behalf of Ookla, it's an honor to recognize Bell as the Most Awarded service provider in Canada. For the 2H 2025 period, Bell and Bell Pure Fibre received 9 Speedtest Awards for mobile and fixed network performance, including Canada's Best Fixed Network, Best 5G Network, Fastest Fixed Network and Fastest Mobile Network. Bell's dedication to innovation through 5G+ and Wi-Fi 7 is evidence of their industry-leading connectivity. We congratulate them on this significant achievement and are excited to see their continued progress."

- Stephen Bye, President and CEO of Ookla, a division of Ziff Davis.

"Bell Internet delivers exceptional performance in Canada, leading across all indicators in the 2025 nPerf broadband barometer with a particularly strong showing in video streaming quality."

- Sébastien de Rosbo, Managing Director, nPerf

"Trust is the foundation of strong consumer relationships, and Bell Canada has demonstrated its leadership by earning five BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards: in Internet & Wi-Fi, Cellular, TV, and Home Phone as well as Most Trusted Communications Provider overall in Canada. This recognition is a testament to Bell's commitment to delivering standout, reliable and quality telecommunications services to Canadians. Congratulations to the entire Bell team on this well-earned, and 100% consumer-voted distinction."

- Robert Levy, President, BrandSpark International

About Bell

Bell is Canada's largest communications company5, leading the way in advanced fibre and wireless networks, enterprise services and digital media. By delivering next-generation technology that leverages cloud-based and AI-driven solutions, we're keeping customers connected, informed and entertained while enabling businesses to compete on the world stage. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

Media inquiries:

Patricia Garcia

[email protected]

Investor inquiries:

Krishna Somers

[email protected]

_________________________________

5 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.

SOURCE Bell Canada (MTL)