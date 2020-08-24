TMX Group, Sigma Lithium Resources, C-Suite at The Open

About Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation (TSXV: SGMA)

Sigma is a Canadian company producing environmentally sustainable battery-grade lithium concentrate, which it has done on a pilot scale since 2018, shipping high-quality above 6% Li2O coarse lithium concentrate samples to potential customers in Asia. Based on the technical report titled "Grota do Cirilo Lithium Project, Araçuaí and Itinga Regions, Minas Gerais, Brazil, National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report on Feasibility Study Final Report", dated October 18, 2019 and with an effective date of September 16th, 2019, a larger-scale lithium concentration commercial production plant will contemplate a capacity of 220,000 tonnes annually of battery-grade low-cost lithium concentrate and Sigma will be amongst the lowest-cost producers of lithium concentrate globally.

To secure a leading position supplying the clean mobility and green energy storage value chain, Sigma has adhered to the highest standards of environmental practices in line with its core values and mission since starting activities in 2012. Sigma's production process is 100% powered by hydroelectricity and the Company utilizes state-of-the-art dry-stacking tailings management and water-recirculation techniques in its beneficiation process. Its corporate mission is to execute its strategy while embracing strict Environmental Social and Governance ("ESG") principles, managed based on the United Nations' sustainable development goals ("UN-SDGs"). Sigma has adhered to 14 out of the 17 UN-SDGs, including gender equality. Sigma's shareholders include some of the largest ESG-focused institutional investors in the world. For more information visit http://www.sigmalithiumresources.com/

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group's key subsidiaries operate cash and derivative markets and clearinghouses for multiple asset classes including equities and fixed income. Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, Trayport and other TMX Group companies provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Beijing and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

