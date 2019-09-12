TMX Group's Charitable Giving Partners Close the Market

TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2019 /CNW/ - Live from Vancouver, representatives from Baby Go Round, Backpack Buddies, Blind Beginnings, Down Syndrome Resource Foundation, Fresh Roots, One Girl Can, and Vancouver & Lower Mainland Multicultural Family Support Services Society, joined TMX Group's Vancouver team to close the market in celebration of the efforts TMX has made in the community through its charitable giving program called "Impact". This year, the employee-led program is focused on making a difference in children's health initiatives.

SOURCE TMX Group Limited