TMX Group Provides Statement on Media Report Regarding CEO

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited today provided the following statement:

TMX Group has recently become aware of allegations made regarding the past conduct of TMX Group Chief Executive Officer Lou Eccleston.

While TMX Group has no comment on these specific allegations at this time, we take allegations of this nature seriously and the TMX Group Board is looking into this matter.

Mr. Eccleston has informed the board that he supports this course of action.

TMX has no further comment at this time. The Company will update stakeholders as the situation requires.

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport.

For further information: Shane Quinn, Head of Communications and Public Affairs, TMX Group, 416-947-4609, shane.quinn@tmx.com

