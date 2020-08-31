TMX Group, NeuPath, C-Suite at The Open

About NeuPath Health Inc. (TSXV: NPTH)

NeuPath is Canada's largest provider of chronic pain management services that operates under two leading brands in Ontario: CPM - Centres for Pain Management and InMedic Creative Medicine. NeuPath has 12 locations across Ontario with more than 100 staff members that provide care to over 11,000 patients annually. NeuPath offers a comprehensive chronic pain assessment and multi-modal treatment plan based on recommendations by a group of trained physicians to help patients manage their chronic pain and optimize their quality of life. In addition to chronic pain management clinics, NeuPath offers workplace health services as the single, largest cost of chronic pain is lost productivity due to job loss and sick days. For more information visit https://www.neupath.com/



About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group's key subsidiaries operate cash and derivative markets and clearinghouses for multiple asset classes including equities and fixed income. Toronto Stock Exchange , TSX Venture Exchange , TSX Alpha Exchange , The Canadian Depository for Securities , Montréal Exchange , Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation , Trayport and other TMX Group companies provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Beijing and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com . Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup .

