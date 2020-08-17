TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited today announced that it has appointed John McKenzie to lead the organization as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Mr. McKenzie, who assumes the role effective immediately, also becomes a member of the TMX Group Limited Board of Directors. Mr. McKenzie had served as TMX Group interim CEO since the retirement of former CEO Lou Eccleston in January 2020.

"Following a rigorous, global search process, the Board of Directors is proud to announce the appointment of John McKenzie to the role of TMX Group Chief Executive Officer," said Charles Winograd, Chair. "As we narrowed our focus on a short list of talented internal and external candidates, it became clear to the Board that John's impressive combination of business savvy, leadership acumen and vision make him the best fit for TMX and the right choice to lead the Company into the next exciting chapter in our history."

Mr. McKenzie brings more than 25 years of valuable leadership experience to his new role, including 20 years in increasingly senior executive positions at TMX Group. He was named Chief Financial Officer (CFO) in 2016, with responsibility for the Company's Corporate Strategy, Corporate Development and Investor Relations functions, as well as Finance. In 2018, Mr. McKenzie also took on oversight of TMX's Trust and Capital Formation businesses, which includes Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange.

Mr. McKenzie stated: "I am humbled and honoured to be named CEO of TMX Group, an organization with a proud history of serving Canada's markets and an extremely promising future as we work to grow our presence in new markets around the world. While TMX has many key attributes, including a strong collection of assets, a resilient business model and a firm commitment to executing our long-term growth strategy, the true driving force behind TMX's success is our talented and dedicated people. I look forward to working with our senior leadership and the entire TMX team to help us maintain the momentum we have built into the future."

Frank DiLiso, Vice President, Corporate Finance and Administration, a member of the Finance department leadership team for over ten years, will be acting as interim Chief Financial Officer until a permanent successor is appointed.

About TMX Group (TSX-X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange , TSX Venture Exchange , TSX Alpha Exchange , The Canadian Depository for Securities , Montréal Exchange , Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation , and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com . Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup .

For further information: Shane Quinn, Head of Communications and Public Affairs, TMX Group, 416-947-4609, [email protected]; Paul Malcolmson, Managing Director, Investor Relations & Strategy, TMX Group, 416-947-4317, [email protected]