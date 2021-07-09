TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - June 2021 Français

TMX Group Inc.

Jul 09, 2021, 09:00 ET

Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, July 9, 2021 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange for June 2021.

TSX welcomed 25 new issuers in June 2021, compared with 13 in the previous month and 24 in June 2020. The new listings were 11 exchange traded funds, two clean technology companies, four technology companies, two financial services companies, two consumer products & services companies, two life sciences companies and two closed-end funds. Total financings raised in June 2021 increased 59% compared to the previous month, and increased 23% compared to June 2020. The total number of financings in June 2021 was 58, compared with 52 the previous month and 57 in June 2020.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440 

TSXV welcomed 21 new issuers in June 2021, compared with 11 in the previous month and five in June 2020. The new listings were 13 capital pool companies, two clean technology companies, three mining companies, one consumer products & services company, one life sciences company and one utilities & pipelines company. Total financings raised in June 2021 increased 23% compared to the previous month, and were up 81% compared to June 2020. There were 158 financings in June 2021, compared with 116 in the previous month and 164 in June 2020.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for June 2021 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange

June 2021

May 2021

June 2020

Issuers Listed                                                

1,709

1,692

1,614

New Issuers Listed                                       

25

13

24

IPOs                                                                

17

10

19

Graduates from TSXV

4

1

1

Issues Listed                                                  

2,365

2,354

2,267

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$1,568,649,390

$1,462,245,989

$96,282,096

Secondary Financings Raised

$2,274,687,419

$755,348,094

$3,159,603,330

Supplemental Financings Raised

$172,876,564

$306,881,116

$0

Total Financings Raised

$4,016,213,373

$2,524,475,199

$3,255,885,426

Total Number of Financings                        

58

52

57

Market Cap Listed Issues                            

$3,988,385,475,117

$3,911,420,732,114

$2,926,976,636,623

Year-to-date Statistics

2021

2020

% change

New Issuers Listed                                        

127

91

+39.6

IPOs

95

79

+20.3

Graduates from TSXV

19

7

+171.4

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$7,170,057,455

$3,373,191,667

+112.6

Secondary Financings Raised

$18,076,433,148

$10,789,998,175

+67.5

Supplemental Financings Raised

$3,089,000,247

$913,865,068

+238.0

Total Financings Raised                                

$28,335,490,850

$15,077,054,910

+87.9

Total Number of Financings

374

272

+37.5

Market Cap Listed Issues

$3,988,385,475,117

$2,926,976,636,623

+36.3

TSX Venture Exchange**

June 2021

May 2021

June 2020

Issuers Listed                                                 

1,892

1,880

1,919

New Issuers Listed

21

11

5

IPOs                                           

14

8

3

Graduates to TSX

4

1

1

Issues Listed

1,994

1,983

2,001

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$20,055,100

$6,655,000

$1,075,000

Secondary Financings Raised (1)

$253,801,512

$235,246,536

$99,747,189

Supplemental Financings Raised

$758,213,481

$597,826,318

$469,028,140

Total Financings Raised

$1,032,070,093

$839,727,854

$569,850,329

Total Number of Financings                        

158

116

164

Market Cap Listed Issues

$101,070,642,734

$100,228,113,238

$50,659,689,368

Year-to-date Statistics

2021

2020

% Change

New Issuers Listed                      

71

25

+184

IPOs

44

17

+158.8

Graduates to TSX

19

7

+171.4

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$151,549,918

$56,480,390

+168.3

Secondary Financings Raised (1)

$2,032,661,367

$574,791,068

+253.6

Supplemental Financings Raised

$4,174,839,992

$1,523,882,042

+174.0

Total Financings Raised

$6,359,051,277

$2,155,153,500

+195.1

Total Number of Financings                        

959

715

+34.1

Market Cap Listed Issues

$101,070,642,734

$50,659,689,368

+99.5

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1)      Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a  treasury and secondary basis

TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is
provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading,
business, or financial purposes.  By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or
responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during June 2021:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name

Company Symbol

Anaergia Inc.

ANRG

Arrow EC Income Advantage Alternative Fund

RATE

Blackline Safety Corp.

BLN

BMO U.S. All Cap Equity Fund

ZACE

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd.

BAMR

Dynamic Active Emerging Markets ETF

DXEM

Dynamic Active Energy Evolution ETF

DXET

Field Trip Health Ltd.

FTRP

Franklin Brandywine Global Sustainable Income Optimiser Active ETF

FBGO

Franklin ClearBridge Sustainable Global Infrastructure Income Active ETF

FCII

Franklin ClearBridge Sustainable International Growth Active ETF

FCSI

Horizons Global Hydrogen Index ETF

HYDR

Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF

HLIT

Horizons Global Semiconductor Index ETF

CHPS & CHPS.U

Horizons S&P Green Bond Index ETF

HGGB

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

MDP

MediaValet Inc.

MVP

Nano One Materials Corp.

NANO

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd.

PET

PIMCO Tactical Income Opportunities Fund

PTO.UN

Softchoice Corporation

SFTC

Stack Capital Group Inc,

STCK

Sustainable Agriculture & Wellness Dividend Fund

AGR.UN

VerticalScope Holdings Inc.

FORA

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc.

VWE.U

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name

Company Symbol

Aardvark Capital Corp.

ACCA.P

Aumento Capital IX Corp.

AUIX.P

Badger Capital Corp.

YVR.P

Brachium2 Capital Corp.

BRCB.P

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

CMC

Column Capital Corp.

CPC.P

ECC Ventures 3 Corp.

ECCT.P

ECC Ventures 4 Corp.

ECCF.P

Fairchild Gold Corp.

FAIR

General Assembly Holdings Limited

GA

Gravitas II Capital Corp.

GII.P

Just Energy Group Inc.

JE

Kovo Healthtech Corporation

KOVO

Magen Ventures I Inc.

MAGN.P

Meed Growth Corp.

MEED.P

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc.

NXH

Rex Resources Corp.

OWN

Rise Capital Corp.

RSE.P

Sleeping Giant Capital Corp.

SSX.P

Tier One Silver Inc.

TSLV

Toronto Cleantech Capital Inc.

YAY.P

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

