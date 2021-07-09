TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - June 2021 Français
Jul 09, 2021, 09:00 ET
Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange
TORONTO, July 9, 2021 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange for June 2021.
TSX welcomed 25 new issuers in June 2021, compared with 13 in the previous month and 24 in June 2020. The new listings were 11 exchange traded funds, two clean technology companies, four technology companies, two financial services companies, two consumer products & services companies, two life sciences companies and two closed-end funds. Total financings raised in June 2021 increased 59% compared to the previous month, and increased 23% compared to June 2020. The total number of financings in June 2021 was 58, compared with 52 the previous month and 57 in June 2020.
For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440
TSXV welcomed 21 new issuers in June 2021, compared with 11 in the previous month and five in June 2020. The new listings were 13 capital pool companies, two clean technology companies, three mining companies, one consumer products & services company, one life sciences company and one utilities & pipelines company. Total financings raised in June 2021 increased 23% compared to the previous month, and were up 81% compared to June 2020. There were 158 financings in June 2021, compared with 116 in the previous month and 164 in June 2020.
TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for June 2021 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
June 2021
|
May 2021
|
June 2020
|
Issuers Listed
|
1,709
|
1,692
|
1,614
|
New Issuers Listed
|
25
|
13
|
24
|
IPOs
|
17
|
10
|
19
|
Graduates from TSXV
|
4
|
1
|
1
|
Issues Listed
|
2,365
|
2,354
|
2,267
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$1,568,649,390
|
$1,462,245,989
|
$96,282,096
|
Secondary Financings Raised
|
$2,274,687,419
|
$755,348,094
|
$3,159,603,330
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$172,876,564
|
$306,881,116
|
$0
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$4,016,213,373
|
$2,524,475,199
|
$3,255,885,426
|
Total Number of Financings
|
58
|
52
|
57
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$3,988,385,475,117
|
$3,911,420,732,114
|
$2,926,976,636,623
Year-to-date Statistics
|
2021
|
2020
|
% change
|
New Issuers Listed
|
127
|
91
|
+39.6
|
IPOs
|
95
|
79
|
+20.3
|
Graduates from TSXV
|
19
|
7
|
+171.4
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$7,170,057,455
|
$3,373,191,667
|
+112.6
|
Secondary Financings Raised
|
$18,076,433,148
|
$10,789,998,175
|
+67.5
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$3,089,000,247
|
$913,865,068
|
+238.0
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$28,335,490,850
|
$15,077,054,910
|
+87.9
|
Total Number of Financings
|
374
|
272
|
+37.5
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$3,988,385,475,117
|
$2,926,976,636,623
|
+36.3
TSX Venture Exchange**
|
June 2021
|
May 2021
|
June 2020
|
Issuers Listed
|
1,892
|
1,880
|
1,919
|
New Issuers Listed
|
21
|
11
|
5
|
IPOs
|
14
|
8
|
3
|
Graduates to TSX
|
4
|
1
|
1
|
Issues Listed
|
1,994
|
1,983
|
2,001
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$20,055,100
|
$6,655,000
|
$1,075,000
|
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|
$253,801,512
|
$235,246,536
|
$99,747,189
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$758,213,481
|
$597,826,318
|
$469,028,140
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$1,032,070,093
|
$839,727,854
|
$569,850,329
|
Total Number of Financings
|
158
|
116
|
164
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$101,070,642,734
|
$100,228,113,238
|
$50,659,689,368
Year-to-date Statistics
|
2021
|
2020
|
% Change
|
New Issuers Listed
|
71
|
25
|
+184
|
IPOs
|
44
|
17
|
+158.8
|
Graduates to TSX
|
19
|
7
|
+171.4
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$151,549,918
|
$56,480,390
|
+168.3
|
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|
$2,032,661,367
|
$574,791,068
|
+253.6
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$4,174,839,992
|
$1,523,882,042
|
+174.0
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$6,359,051,277
|
$2,155,153,500
|
+195.1
|
Total Number of Financings
|
959
|
715
|
+34.1
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$101,070,642,734
|
$50,659,689,368
|
+99.5
|
TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information.
TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during June 2021:
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Issuer Name
|
Company Symbol
|
Anaergia Inc.
|
ANRG
|
Arrow EC Income Advantage Alternative Fund
|
RATE
|
Blackline Safety Corp.
|
BLN
|
BMO U.S. All Cap Equity Fund
|
ZACE
|
Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd.
|
BAMR
|
Dynamic Active Emerging Markets ETF
|
DXEM
|
Dynamic Active Energy Evolution ETF
|
DXET
|
Field Trip Health Ltd.
|
FTRP
|
Franklin Brandywine Global Sustainable Income Optimiser Active ETF
|
FBGO
|
Franklin ClearBridge Sustainable Global Infrastructure Income Active ETF
|
FCII
|
Franklin ClearBridge Sustainable International Growth Active ETF
|
FCSI
|
Horizons Global Hydrogen Index ETF
|
HYDR
|
Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF
|
HLIT
|
Horizons Global Semiconductor Index ETF
|
CHPS & CHPS.U
|
Horizons S&P Green Bond Index ETF
|
HGGB
|
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|
MDP
|
MediaValet Inc.
|
MVP
|
Nano One Materials Corp.
|
NANO
|
Pet Valu Holdings Ltd.
|
PET
|
PIMCO Tactical Income Opportunities Fund
|
PTO.UN
|
Softchoice Corporation
|
SFTC
|
Stack Capital Group Inc,
|
STCK
|
Sustainable Agriculture & Wellness Dividend Fund
|
AGR.UN
|
VerticalScope Holdings Inc.
|
FORA
|
Vintage Wine Estates, Inc.
|
VWE.U
TSX Venture Exchange
|
Issuer Name
|
Company Symbol
|
Aardvark Capital Corp.
|
ACCA.P
|
Aumento Capital IX Corp.
|
AUIX.P
|
Badger Capital Corp.
|
YVR.P
|
Brachium2 Capital Corp.
|
BRCB.P
|
Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.
|
CMC
|
Column Capital Corp.
|
CPC.P
|
ECC Ventures 3 Corp.
|
ECCT.P
|
ECC Ventures 4 Corp.
|
ECCF.P
|
Fairchild Gold Corp.
|
FAIR
|
General Assembly Holdings Limited
|
GA
|
Gravitas II Capital Corp.
|
GII.P
|
Just Energy Group Inc.
|
JE
|
Kovo Healthtech Corporation
|
KOVO
|
Magen Ventures I Inc.
|
MAGN.P
|
Meed Growth Corp.
|
MEED.P
|
Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc.
|
NXH
|
Rex Resources Corp.
|
OWN
|
Rise Capital Corp.
|
RSE.P
|
Sleeping Giant Capital Corp.
|
SSX.P
|
Tier One Silver Inc.
|
TSLV
|
Toronto Cleantech Capital Inc.
|
YAY.P
About TMX Group (TSX:X)
TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.
