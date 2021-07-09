Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, July 9, 2021 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange for June 2021.

TSX welcomed 25 new issuers in June 2021, compared with 13 in the previous month and 24 in June 2020. The new listings were 11 exchange traded funds, two clean technology companies, four technology companies, two financial services companies, two consumer products & services companies, two life sciences companies and two closed-end funds. Total financings raised in June 2021 increased 59% compared to the previous month, and increased 23% compared to June 2020. The total number of financings in June 2021 was 58, compared with 52 the previous month and 57 in June 2020.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440

TSXV welcomed 21 new issuers in June 2021, compared with 11 in the previous month and five in June 2020. The new listings were 13 capital pool companies, two clean technology companies, three mining companies, one consumer products & services company, one life sciences company and one utilities & pipelines company. Total financings raised in June 2021 increased 23% compared to the previous month, and were up 81% compared to June 2020. There were 158 financings in June 2021, compared with 116 in the previous month and 164 in June 2020.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for June 2021 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange



June 2021 May 2021 June 2020 Issuers Listed 1,709 1,692 1,614 New Issuers Listed 25 13 24 IPOs 17 10 19 Graduates from TSXV 4 1 1 Issues Listed 2,365 2,354 2,267 IPO Financings Raised $1,568,649,390 $1,462,245,989 $96,282,096 Secondary Financings Raised $2,274,687,419 $755,348,094 $3,159,603,330 Supplemental Financings Raised $172,876,564 $306,881,116 $0 Total Financings Raised $4,016,213,373 $2,524,475,199 $3,255,885,426 Total Number of Financings 58 52 57 Market Cap Listed Issues $3,988,385,475,117 $3,911,420,732,114 $2,926,976,636,623

Year-to-date Statistics



2021 2020 % change New Issuers Listed 127 91 +39.6 IPOs 95 79 +20.3 Graduates from TSXV 19 7 +171.4 IPO Financings Raised $7,170,057,455 $3,373,191,667 +112.6 Secondary Financings Raised $18,076,433,148 $10,789,998,175 +67.5 Supplemental Financings Raised $3,089,000,247 $913,865,068 +238.0 Total Financings Raised $28,335,490,850 $15,077,054,910 +87.9 Total Number of Financings 374 272 +37.5 Market Cap Listed Issues $3,988,385,475,117 $2,926,976,636,623 +36.3

TSX Venture Exchange**



June 2021 May 2021 June 2020 Issuers Listed 1,892 1,880 1,919 New Issuers Listed 21 11 5 IPOs 14 8 3 Graduates to TSX 4 1 1 Issues Listed 1,994 1,983 2,001 IPO Financings Raised $20,055,100 $6,655,000 $1,075,000 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $253,801,512 $235,246,536 $99,747,189 Supplemental Financings Raised $758,213,481 $597,826,318 $469,028,140 Total Financings Raised $1,032,070,093 $839,727,854 $569,850,329 Total Number of Financings 158 116 164 Market Cap Listed Issues $101,070,642,734 $100,228,113,238 $50,659,689,368

Year-to-date Statistics



2021 2020 % Change New Issuers Listed 71 25 +184 IPOs 44 17 +158.8 Graduates to TSX 19 7 +171.4 IPO Financings Raised $151,549,918 $56,480,390 +168.3 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $2,032,661,367 $574,791,068 +253.6 Supplemental Financings Raised $4,174,839,992 $1,523,882,042 +174.0 Total Financings Raised $6,359,051,277 $2,155,153,500 +195.1 Total Number of Financings 959 715 +34.1 Market Cap Listed Issues $101,070,642,734 $50,659,689,368 +99.5



**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)



(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis



TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is

provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading,

business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or

responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during June 2021:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Anaergia Inc. ANRG Arrow EC Income Advantage Alternative Fund RATE Blackline Safety Corp. BLN BMO U.S. All Cap Equity Fund ZACE Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. BAMR Dynamic Active Emerging Markets ETF DXEM Dynamic Active Energy Evolution ETF DXET Field Trip Health Ltd. FTRP Franklin Brandywine Global Sustainable Income Optimiser Active ETF FBGO Franklin ClearBridge Sustainable Global Infrastructure Income Active ETF FCII Franklin ClearBridge Sustainable International Growth Active ETF FCSI Horizons Global Hydrogen Index ETF HYDR Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF HLIT Horizons Global Semiconductor Index ETF CHPS & CHPS.U Horizons S&P Green Bond Index ETF HGGB Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. MDP MediaValet Inc. MVP Nano One Materials Corp. NANO Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. PET PIMCO Tactical Income Opportunities Fund PTO.UN Softchoice Corporation SFTC Stack Capital Group Inc, STCK Sustainable Agriculture & Wellness Dividend Fund AGR.UN VerticalScope Holdings Inc. FORA Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. VWE.U

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Aardvark Capital Corp. ACCA.P Aumento Capital IX Corp. AUIX.P Badger Capital Corp. YVR.P Brachium2 Capital Corp. BRCB.P Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. CMC Column Capital Corp. CPC.P ECC Ventures 3 Corp. ECCT.P ECC Ventures 4 Corp. ECCF.P Fairchild Gold Corp. FAIR General Assembly Holdings Limited GA Gravitas II Capital Corp. GII.P Just Energy Group Inc. JE Kovo Healthtech Corporation KOVO Magen Ventures I Inc. MAGN.P Meed Growth Corp. MEED.P Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. NXH Rex Resources Corp. OWN Rise Capital Corp. RSE.P Sleeping Giant Capital Corp. SSX.P Tier One Silver Inc. TSLV Toronto Cleantech Capital Inc. YAY.P

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

