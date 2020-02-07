TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - January 2020 Français

Feb 07, 2020, 09:00 ET

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for January 2020.

TSX welcomed 24 new issuers in January 2020, compared with three in the previous month and 19 in January 2019. The new listings were 21 exchange traded funds, two technology companies and one life sciences company. Total financings raised in January 2020 decreased 97% from the previous month and were down 79% compared to January 2019. The total number of financings in January 2020 was 44, compared with 52 the previous month and 42 in January 2019.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440 

TSXV welcomed one new issuer – a capital pool company - in January 2020, compared with 12 in the previous month and four in January 2019. Total financings raised in January 2020 increased 24% compared to the previous month, and were up 59% from January 2019. There were 140 financings in January 2020, compared with 146 in the previous month and 126 in January 2019.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for January 2020 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange

January 2020

December 2019

January 2019

Issuers Listed

1,590

1,572

1,545

New Issuers Listed

24

3

19

IPOs

21

1

18

Graduates from TSXV

3

0

1

Issues Listed                                                  

2,236

2,222

2,189

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$74,162,550

$172,500,000

$75,200,040

Secondary Financings Raised

$241,681,604

$3,039,232,705

$687,229,158

Supplemental Financings Raised

$4,950,408

$7,961,638,100

$800,000,000

Total Financings Raised

$320,794,562

$11,173,370,805

$1,562,429,198

Total Number of Financings                        

44

52

42

Market Cap Listed Issues                            

$3,245,387,151,336

$3,196,015,391,388

$2,860,903,923,222

Year-to-date Statistics

2020

2019

% change

New Issuers Listed                                        

24

19

+26.3

IPOs

21

18

+16.7

Graduates from TSXV

3

1

+200.0

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$74,162,550

$75,200,040

-1.4

Secondary Financings Raised

$241,681,604

$687,229,158

-64.8

Supplemental Financings Raised

$4,950,408

$800,000,000

-99.4

Total Financings Raised

$320,794,562

$1,562,429,198

-79.5

Total Number of Financings

44

42

+4.8

Market Cap Listed Issues

$3,245,387,151,336

$2,860,903,923,222

+13.4

TSX Venture Exchange**

January 2020

December 2019

January 2019

Issuers Listed                                                 

1,933

1,939

1,970

New Issuers Listed

1

12

4

IPOs                                           

1

10

4

Graduates to TSX

3

0

1

Issues Listed

2,016

2,027

2,062

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$350,000

$37,539,650

$1,550,000

Secondary Financings Raised (1)

$201,035,636

$68,437,121

$29,430,860

Supplemental Financings Raised

$284,224,897

$285,273,400

$275,367,437

Total Financings Raised

$485,610,533

$391,250,171

$306,348,297

Total Number of Financings                        

140

146

126

Market Cap Listed Issues

$46,190,840,629

$45,351,401,011

$53,061,853,554

Year-to-date Statistics

2020

2019

% Change

New Issuers Listed                      

1

4

-75.0

IPOs

1

4

-75.0

Graduates to TSX

3

1

+200.0

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$350,000

$1,550,000

-77.4

Secondary Financings Raised (1)

$201,035,636

$29,430,860

+583.1

Supplemental Financings Raised

$284,224,897

$275,367,437

+3.2

Total Financings Raised

$485,610,533

$306,348,297

+58.5

Total Number of Financings                        

140

126

+11.1

Market Cap Listed Issues

$46,190,840,629

$53,061,853,554

-12.9

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1)

Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a  treasury and secondary basis


TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes.  By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during January 2020:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name

Company Symbol

BMO Balanced ESG ETF

ZESG

BMO ESG Corporate Bond Index ETF

ESGB

BMO ESG US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ESGF

BMO Global High Dividend Covered Call ETF

ZWG

BMO MSCI Canada ESG Leaders Index ETF

ESGA

BMO MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Index ETF

ESGE

BMO MSCI Global ESG Leaders Index ETF

ESGG

BMO MSCI USA ESG Leaders Index ETF

ESGY

BMO Premium Yield ETF

ZPAY

CI Lawrence Park Alternative Investment Grade Credit ETF

CRED

CI Marret Alternative Absolute Return Bond ETF

CMAR

CI Munro Alternative Global Growth ETF

CMAG

CIBC Flexible Yield ETF (CAD-Hedged)

CFLX

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc.

EGLX

Fidelity Canadian Monthly High Income ETF

FCMI

Fidelity Global Monthly High Income ETF

FCGI

Harvest US Investment Grade Bond Plus ETF

HUIB

Russell Investments Fixed Income Pool

RIFI

Russell Investments Global Infrastructure Pool

RIIN

Russell Investments Global Unconstrained Bond Pool

RIGU

Russell Investments Real Assets

RIRA

Vanguard Global Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-hedged)

VGAB

VIVO Cannabis Inc.

VIVO

WELL Health Technologies Corp.

WELL

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name

Company Symbol

ANC Capital Ventures Inc.

ANCV.P

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

