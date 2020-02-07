TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - January 2020 Français
Feb 07, 2020, 09:00 ET
Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange
TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for January 2020.
TSX welcomed 24 new issuers in January 2020, compared with three in the previous month and 19 in January 2019. The new listings were 21 exchange traded funds, two technology companies and one life sciences company. Total financings raised in January 2020 decreased 97% from the previous month and were down 79% compared to January 2019. The total number of financings in January 2020 was 44, compared with 52 the previous month and 42 in January 2019.
For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440
TSXV welcomed one new issuer – a capital pool company - in January 2020, compared with 12 in the previous month and four in January 2019. Total financings raised in January 2020 increased 24% compared to the previous month, and were up 59% from January 2019. There were 140 financings in January 2020, compared with 146 in the previous month and 126 in January 2019.
TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for January 2020 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
January 2020
|
December 2019
|
January 2019
|
Issuers Listed
|
1,590
|
1,572
|
1,545
|
New Issuers Listed
|
24
|
3
|
19
|
IPOs
|
21
|
1
|
18
|
Graduates from TSXV
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
Issues Listed
|
2,236
|
2,222
|
2,189
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$74,162,550
|
$172,500,000
|
$75,200,040
|
Secondary Financings Raised
|
$241,681,604
|
$3,039,232,705
|
$687,229,158
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$4,950,408
|
$7,961,638,100
|
$800,000,000
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$320,794,562
|
$11,173,370,805
|
$1,562,429,198
|
Total Number of Financings
|
44
|
52
|
42
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$3,245,387,151,336
|
$3,196,015,391,388
|
$2,860,903,923,222
Year-to-date Statistics
|
2020
|
2019
|
% change
|
New Issuers Listed
|
24
|
19
|
+26.3
|
IPOs
|
21
|
18
|
+16.7
|
Graduates from TSXV
|
3
|
1
|
+200.0
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$74,162,550
|
$75,200,040
|
-1.4
|
Secondary Financings Raised
|
$241,681,604
|
$687,229,158
|
-64.8
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$4,950,408
|
$800,000,000
|
-99.4
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$320,794,562
|
$1,562,429,198
|
-79.5
|
Total Number of Financings
|
44
|
42
|
+4.8
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$3,245,387,151,336
|
$2,860,903,923,222
|
+13.4
TSX Venture Exchange**
|
January 2020
|
December 2019
|
January 2019
|
Issuers Listed
|
1,933
|
1,939
|
1,970
|
New Issuers Listed
|
1
|
12
|
4
|
IPOs
|
1
|
10
|
4
|
Graduates to TSX
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
Issues Listed
|
2,016
|
2,027
|
2,062
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$350,000
|
$37,539,650
|
$1,550,000
|
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|
$201,035,636
|
$68,437,121
|
$29,430,860
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$284,224,897
|
$285,273,400
|
$275,367,437
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$485,610,533
|
$391,250,171
|
$306,348,297
|
Total Number of Financings
|
140
|
146
|
126
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$46,190,840,629
|
$45,351,401,011
|
$53,061,853,554
Year-to-date Statistics
|
2020
|
2019
|
% Change
|
New Issuers Listed
|
1
|
4
|
-75.0
|
IPOs
|
1
|
4
|
-75.0
|
Graduates to TSX
|
3
|
1
|
+200.0
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$350,000
|
$1,550,000
|
-77.4
|
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|
$201,035,636
|
$29,430,860
|
+583.1
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$284,224,897
|
$275,367,437
|
+3.2
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$485,610,533
|
$306,348,297
|
+58.5
|
Total Number of Financings
|
140
|
126
|
+11.1
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$46,190,840,629
|
$53,061,853,554
|
-12.9
|
**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)
|
(1)
|
Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis
|
TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.
TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during January 2020:
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Issuer Name
|
Company Symbol
|
BMO Balanced ESG ETF
|
ZESG
|
BMO ESG Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ESGB
|
BMO ESG US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ESGF
|
BMO Global High Dividend Covered Call ETF
|
ZWG
|
BMO MSCI Canada ESG Leaders Index ETF
|
ESGA
|
BMO MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Index ETF
|
ESGE
|
BMO MSCI Global ESG Leaders Index ETF
|
ESGG
|
BMO MSCI USA ESG Leaders Index ETF
|
ESGY
|
BMO Premium Yield ETF
|
ZPAY
|
CI Lawrence Park Alternative Investment Grade Credit ETF
|
CRED
|
CI Marret Alternative Absolute Return Bond ETF
|
CMAR
|
CI Munro Alternative Global Growth ETF
|
CMAG
|
CIBC Flexible Yield ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
CFLX
|
Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc.
|
EGLX
|
Fidelity Canadian Monthly High Income ETF
|
FCMI
|
Fidelity Global Monthly High Income ETF
|
FCGI
|
Harvest US Investment Grade Bond Plus ETF
|
HUIB
|
Russell Investments Fixed Income Pool
|
RIFI
|
Russell Investments Global Infrastructure Pool
|
RIIN
|
Russell Investments Global Unconstrained Bond Pool
|
RIGU
|
Russell Investments Real Assets
|
RIRA
|
Vanguard Global Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-hedged)
|
VGAB
|
VIVO Cannabis Inc.
|
VIVO
|
WELL Health Technologies Corp.
|
WELL
TSX Venture Exchange
|
Issuer Name
|
Company Symbol
|
ANC Capital Ventures Inc.
|
ANCV.P
About TMX Group (TSX:X)
TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.
SOURCE TMX Group Limited
For further information: Catherine Kee, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications & Media Relations, TMX Group, 416-814-8834, [email protected]
Share this article