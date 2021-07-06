TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics - June 2021 Français

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange

TORONTO, July 6, 2021 /CNW/ - TMX Group Limited today announced June 2021 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange.

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *

June 2021

May 2021

June 2020

Volume                                                                

14,728,996,140

15,192,641,674

17,529,266,123

Value

$245,667,670,923

$228,103,038,801

$229,085,207,892

Transactions

28,095,571

27,710,409

30,742,390




Daily Averages


Volume

669.5 million

759.6 million

796.8 million

Value

$11,166.7 million

$11,405.2 million

$10,413.0 million

Transactions

1,277,071

1,385,520

1,397,381

Year-to-date Statistics

2021

2020

% Change

Volume                                                                

113,604,336,023

96,842,938,444

+17.3

Value

$1,479,087,453,686

$1,345,999,785,554

+9.9

Transactions

185,868,621

197,374,644

-5.8




Daily Averages


Volume

908.8 million

 768.6 million

+18.2

Value

$11,832.7 million

$10,682.5 million

+10.8

Transactions

1,486,949

1,566,465

-5.1

Toronto Stock Exchange

June 2021

May 2021

June 2020

Volume                                                                

8,507,070,106

8,535,291,890

11,383,756,205

Value

$220,588,313,705

$203,950,853,880

$208,785,719,740

Transactions

23,269,137

22,794,797

26,741,333

S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^                      

20,165.58

19,730.99

15,515.22




Daily Averages


Volume

386.7 million

426.8 million

517.4 million

Value

$10,026.7 million

$10,197.5 million

$9,490.3 million

Transactions

1,057,688

1,139,740

1,215,515

Year-to-date Statistics

2021

2020

% Change

Volume                                                               

58,256,241,690

65,220,672,083

-10.7

Value

$1,312,682,375,137

$1,217,622,133,935

+7.8

Transactions

151,164,221

173,183,936

-12.7




Daily Averages


Volume

466.0 million

517.6 million

-10.0

Value

$10,501.5 million

$9,663.7 million

+8.7

Transactions

1,209,314

1,374,476

-12.0

TSX Venture Exchange*

June 2021

May 2021

June 2020

Volume                                                                

4,455,865,035

4,899,225,877

4,449,927,469

Value

$3,152,915,428

$3,504,562,847

$1,740,469,357

Transactions

1,835,683

2,072,364

898,516

S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^

960.69

968.63

620.13




Daily Averages


Volume

202.5 million

245.0 million

202.3 million

Value

$143.3 million

$175.2 million

$79.1 million

Transactions

83,440

103,618

40,842

Year-to-date Statistics

2021

2020

% Change  

Volume                                                               

42,096,685,535

22,353,418,056

+88.3

Value

$28,709,162,453

$7,459,505,290

+284.9

Transactions

16,241,297

4,099,797

+296.1




Daily Averages


Volume

336.8 million

177.4 million

+89.8

Value

$229.7 million

$59.2 million

+287.9

Transactions

129,930

32,538

+299.3

TSX Alpha Exchange

June 2021

May 2021

June 2020

Volume                                                                

1,766,060,999

1,758,123,907

1,695,582,449

Value

$21,926,441,790

$20,647,622,074

$18,559,018,795

Transactions

2,990,751

2,843,248

3,102,541




Daily Averages


Volume

 80.3 million

 87.9 million

 77.1 million

Value

$996.7 million

$1,032.4 million

$843.6 million

Transactions

135,943

142,162

141,025

Year-to-date Statistics

2021

2020

% Change 

Volume                                                              

13,251,408,798

9,268,848,305

+43.0

Value

$137,695,916,096

$120,918,146,329

+13.9

Transactions

18,463,103

20,090,911

-8.1




Daily Averages


Volume

 106.0 million

 73.6 million

+44.1

Value

$1,101.6 million

$959.7 million

+14.8

Transactions

147,705

159,452

-7.4

Montreal Exchange

June 2021

May 2021

June 2020

Derivatives Volume (Contracts)

13,053,388

12,842,349

10,585,226

Open Interest (Contracts)

10,037,006

9,679,818

8,171,302

Year-to-date Statistics

2021

2020

% Change

Volume (Contracts)

74,148,813

66,258,003

+11.9

Open Interest (Contracts)

13,053,388

10,585,226

+23.3

*Includes NEX

All figures are as June 30, 2021.  Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all June trades are finalized. The previous month's data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections. 

TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes.  By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX").  Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX® is a registered trademark of TSX.  SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

