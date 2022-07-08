TMX Group Closes the Market

TORONTO, July 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Representatives from 36 companies listed on both Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange joined Tim Babcock, Vice President and Head of TSX Venture Exchange to celebrate the 3rd annual TSX Venture Growth Capital Event in Kelowna, British Columbia, and to close the market.

The TSX Venture Growth Capital Event is an exclusive, private opportunity for TSX and TSXV listed companies to meet with active and engaged investors in the venture market space. We wish to thank Capital Event Management Ltd. ( www.cem.ca ) for their invaluable support as our event partner and our Sponsors: McMillan LLP, Market One Media and MNP.

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Tanya Rowntree, [email protected]