TORONTO, April 22, 2021 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced that, following discussions with SHARE as a representative of the Atkinson Foundation, it has agreed to support the Atkinson Foundation's amended shareholder proposal (the "Amended Proposal"), to be considered at TMX Group's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on May 12, 2021 (the "Meeting").

The Amended Proposal, which replaces the Atkinson Foundation's original shareholder proposal published in TMX Group's 2021 management information circular, resolves that the TMX Group's Board of Directors report to shareholders on its work:

to develop internal programs and policies on equity, diversity and inclusion (ED&I), including those that encompass current and prospective Indigenous employees, and relationships with Indigenous communities,





to review procurement from Indigenous-owned businesses, and those owned by other underrepresented groups, and establish appropriate disclosure practices and objectives; and





to engage with qualified Indigenous and other organizations to support this work so that these programs can be shown to meet standards that are appropriate for the company and, wherever possible, aligned with commonly-used frameworks and to report in an ongoing way that supports investors' ability to determine the breadth, depth, and content of these programs.

In consideration of these changes, the Board recommends shareholders vote FOR the Amended Proposal. At the Meeting, management nominees will use the discretionary authority conferred on them in the form of proxy to vote FOR the Amended Proposal.

