May 03, 2023, 15:30 ET

TORONTO, May 3, 2023 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the 2023 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of TMX Group Limited. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Virtual Annual and Special Meeting on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 are set out below.

Nominees

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Luc Bertrand

44,320,701

98.961

465,520

1.039

Nicolas Darveau-Garneau

42,898,919

95.786

1,887,302

4.214

Martine Irman

44,769,743

99.963

16,748

0.037

Moe Kermani

44,738,201

99.893

48,020

0.107

William Linton

44,119,582

98.512

666,639

1.488

Audrey Mascarenhas

44,431,432

99.208

354,739

0.792

John McKenzie

44,566,471

99.509

219,750

0.491

Monique Mercier

44,034,883

98.322

751,338

1.678

Kevin Sullivan

44,564,833

99.506

221,338

0.494

Claude Tessier

43,039,804

96.101

1,746,417

3.899

Eric Wetlaufer

44,275,239

98.859

510,982

1.141

Ava Yaskiel

44,770,038

99.964

16,183

0.036
TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

For further information: Catherine Kee, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications & Media Relations, TMX Group, 416-671-1704, [email protected]

