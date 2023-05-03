TORONTO, May 3, 2023 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the 2023 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of TMX Group Limited. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Virtual Annual and Special Meeting on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 are set out below.

Nominees Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Luc Bertrand 44,320,701 98.961 465,520 1.039 Nicolas Darveau-Garneau 42,898,919 95.786 1,887,302 4.214 Martine Irman 44,769,743 99.963 16,748 0.037 Moe Kermani 44,738,201 99.893 48,020 0.107 William Linton 44,119,582 98.512 666,639 1.488 Audrey Mascarenhas 44,431,432 99.208 354,739 0.792 John McKenzie 44,566,471 99.509 219,750 0.491 Monique Mercier 44,034,883 98.322 751,338 1.678 Kevin Sullivan 44,564,833 99.506 221,338 0.494 Claude Tessier 43,039,804 96.101 1,746,417 3.899 Eric Wetlaufer 44,275,239 98.859 510,982 1.141 Ava Yaskiel 44,770,038 99.964 16,183 0.036

