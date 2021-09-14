TK Elevator doubles service footprint on vertical transportation systems at Loblaws, one of Canada's largest supermarket chains

- Nearly 300 elevators and escalators at Loblaws locations across Canada are now receiving top-level maintenance and service support from TK Elevator.

- TK Elevator Canada has increased its service footprint throughout Canada, acquiring four service companies in 2021 and expanding capabilities at the ITS Centre.

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2021 /CNW/ -- TK Elevator has expanded its service footprint on vertical transportation systems at Loblaws locations across Canada. In 2017, TK Elevator supported 139 elevators and escalators but now TK Elevator provides the service and maintenance on more than double those units.

Headquartered in Brampton, Ontario, Loblaws boasts more than 2,400 stores throughout British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, Ontario, Quebec and the Atlantic provinces (New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, PEI and Newfoundland).

"TK Elevator is proud to partner with a respected industry leader like Loblaws and look forward to keeping their elevators and escalators safely operating at additional locations," says Kevin Lavallee, President and CEO of TK Elevator North America.

TK Elevator has been expanding its service footprint throughout Canada. Earlier this year, TK Elevator purchased City Elevator, a leading provider of elevator service and maintenance in the Metro Vancouver area. TK Elevator also acquired three companies that specialize in elevator modernization, service and repair in Ontario – Bay Elevator, Direct Elevator and True Canadian Elevator Maintenance Company. Growth in the Greater Toronto Area led to TK Elevator Canada opening a new branch this year, Toronto South.

The heart of the TK Elevator building portfolio in Canada is the state-of-the-art International Technical Services (ITS) Centre in Scarborough.

Previously, the ITS Centre – the only one of its kind in Canada – was home to new installation and modernization engineering, Canadian board repair, elevator simulators, a customer showroom and a parts warehouse. Hundreds of service technicians and sales personnel have been trained at the ITS Centre every year since the $3 million facility opened in 2017.

The ITS Centre enhances those services by adding frontline field engineering phone and onsite support, specialized support services, additional technical training and documentation, diagnostic and specialty tools, board and drive repair, as well as new product support and collaboration. ITS will also provide the same services for competitors' elevators and escalators.

"Service is at the heart of our business and we are constantly investing in this part of our business to ensure our customers receive the highest level of support possible," adds Blaine Coupal, President and CEO, TK Elevator Canada.

To learn more about TK Elevator, go to https://www.tkelevator.com/ca-en/

ABOUT US

TK Elevator (formerly: thyssenkrupp Elevator)

With customers in over 100 countries served by 50,000 employees, TK Elevator achieved sales of around €8 billion in the fiscal year 2019/2020. Over 1,000 locations around the world provide an extensive network that guarantees closeness to customers. Over the past decades, TK Elevator has established itself as one of the world's leading elevator companies and became independent since its sale by thyssenkrupp AG in August 2020. The company's most important business line is the service business represented by over 24,000 service technicians. The product portfolio covers commodity elevators for residential and commercial buildings to cutting-edge, highly customized solutions for state-of-the-art skyscrapers. In addition, it also consists of escalators and moving walks, passenger boarding bridges, stair and platform lifts. Integrated cloud-based service solutions, such as the MAX platform, are gaining in importance. With these digital offerings, there are no limits to urban mobility anymore. TKE – move beyond.

SOURCE TK Elevator