TK Elevator Canada opens Toronto South branch

- The branch, which will be the 29th branch and the 59th location for TK Elevator in Canada, enhances TK Elevator's already strong customer support in the Greater Toronto Area.

- More than 90 employees will be located at the new branch location.

- Longtime elevator leader Rob Wagner will serve as the district manager for Toronto South.

TORONTO, June 9, 2021 /CNW/ -- TK Elevator Canada has opened a new branch – its 59th location throughout Canada. Located at 445 Milner Avenue in Scarborough, Toronto South will include more than 90 employees.

Toronto South is the 29th branch location for TK Elevator in Canada as it expands its presence throughout all provinces. The heart of the TK Elevator building portfolio in Canada is the state-of-the-art ITS Centre in Scarborough, which opened four years ago. Across North America, there are more than 150 branch locations. In addition to Toronto South, TK Elevator recently opened a new branch in Albany, New York when it acquired Albany Elevator.

"The needs of our customers and the riding public will always come first, and the opening of the new Toronto South branch reaffirms the commitment we've made in the Greater Toronto Area and throughout North America as we continue prioritizing providing the highest level of support possible," says Kevin Lavallee, President and CEO, TK Elevator North America and Australia.

Rob Wagner will serve as district manager for the Toronto South branch.

"We are excited to have a blend of our veteran and new employees at Toronto South and are thrilled to have someone with Rob's extensive leadership background overseeing operations," shares Blaine Coupal, President and CEO, TK Elevator Canada.

Wagner has more than 35 years of experience in the industry, serving in numerous roles with increasing responsibility, including as a technician, manager and consultant. He also previously served as president of two independently owned elevator companies.

"When Blaine approached me about running Toronto South, I welcomed the opportunity. The Greater Toronto Area is where I've spent most of my career, and I look forward to continuing to provide our loyal customers with a level of support unmatched in this industry," adds Wagner.

