TK Elevator Canada completes installation of fastest elevators in Western Canada at Telus Sky in Calgary

- Three of the 17 elevators at Telus Sky move at a rate of 1,600 feet per minute.

- At 729 feet tall, Telus Sky is the third tallest building in Calgary and is one the 20 tallest buildings in Canada.

- TK Elevator Canada supports many of Canada's tallest buildings with its advanced elevator systems and best-in-class service.

CALGARY, AB, March 10, 2021 /CNW/ -- TK Elevator Canada has completed the installation of 17 elevators at the Telus Sky building in Calgary, which is the third largest building in Calgary at 729 feet tall. Three of the residential elevators at the mixed-use skyscraper move at 1,600 feet per minute (fpm), making them the fastest elevators in Western Canada. Installation of TK Elevator's advanced elevator systems was completed in December 2020.

The fastest elevators in the Western Hemisphere are located at One World Trade Center in New York City. TK Elevator designed and supplied the elevators at One World Trade Center, which can travel at speeds up to 2,000 fpm.

"While many people associate tall buildings in Canada with Toronto, there has been a significant increase in high-rise buildings throughout Western Canada as urbanization demands are inspiring developers to create the vertical cities of tomorrow in places like Vancouver, Edmonton and Calgary," says Blaine Coupal, President and CEO, TK Elevator Canada. "Calgary is a very special area for us, and we are truly grateful that our state-of-the-art elevator systems are helping safely transport so many people to heights previously thought unimaginable in the region."

Developed by Telus Corporation and 7th Avenue Sky Partnership, the building was designed by Bjarke Ingels Group and Dialog. Construction began in February 2015. In addition to the office and residential spaces, Telus Sky features a dynamic LED display on the building's northern and southern facades known as Northern Lights, the largest public art fixture in Canada. 7th Avenue Sky Partnership is also pursuing LEED Platinum certification for Telus Sky, which would make the facility the most environmentally sustainable building in Canada over 650 feet in height.

In Calgary, TK Elevator Canada supports many of the top high-rise commercial buildings and residential towers, including Brookfield Place East, the tallest building in Calgary at 810 feet tall. Later this year, construction will be completed on West Village Towers A and B, which will help comprise Calgary's tallest multi-residential mixed-use development at more than 42 floors each. TK Elevator Canada is providing the elevator systems for both towers.

Across Canada, TK Elevator maintains the elevators at some of the tallest buildings in key metropolitan areas. This includes the tallest buildings in Edmonton (Stantec Tower, 823 feet tall); Ottawa (Claridge Icon); Halifax (The Vuze); as well as three of the tallest buildings in Toronto, all eclipsing 700 feet tall – TD Center, Bay Adelaide and Shangri-La Hotel.

"At TK Elevator, we are helping property managers and building owners move beyond the ordinary to something extraordinary as we raise the bar on what a truly great elevator company looks like here in North America," adds Kevin Lavallee, President and CEO, TK Elevator North America. "We take tremendous pride in providing the highest quality products with the best service in the industry, and that commitment to our customers extends throughout all aspects of our business, including new installation, modernization and service."

