TK Elevator Canada awarded largest elevator modernization in Winnipeg history

TK Elevator Canada is upgrading 12 elevators at 201 Portage, the tallest office building in Winnipeg at 420 feet tall.

The extensive modernization is scheduled to be completed in April 2022 .

TK Elevator Canada also recently took over the service contract at 201 Portage as TKE boasts an extensive service footprint throughout Winnipeg .

WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 15, 2021 /CNW/ -- TK Elevator Canada is in the process of completing the largest elevator modernization in Winnipeg history as it upgrades 12 elevators at 201 Portage, the tallest office building in Winnipeg at 420 feet tall. The 33-storey building was built in 1990 and features 510,000 square feet of office, retail and meeting space. A contemporary new concourse featuring a modern food market and state-of-the-art conference center was added in 2017.

TK Elevator Canada will upgrade five high-rise elevators, five low-rise elevators, one service elevator and one concourse shuttle elevator, which were installed more than 30 years ago.

"We are thrilled to not only be completing the biggest elevator modernization in Winnipeg's rich history at one of its truly iconic buildings, but to also be able to now provide 201 Portage with top-of-the-line service for all of its vertical transportation units," said Kevin Lavallee, President and CEO, TK Elevator North America.

The upgrades will include installation of TK Elevator's TAC32T microprocessor controller with diagnostic capabilities that reduces downtime and enables faster floor-to-floor times; permanent magnet AC motor that only runs when the elevator is in use, significantly reducing energy consumption; a universal door operator for quick, smooth and quiet operation; and sustainable regenerative drives that harness unused energy captured for reuse in the building while requiring less air conditioning and space.

Other upgrades include LED cab lighting with optional motion sensor that turns off lights and fans when the elevator is not in use; a dual brake system that prevents unintended motion; an elevator cab door interlock that ensures doors stay closed from inside of the elevator; and a door reversal electronic safety edge, which prevents the car door from making contact with passengers.

In downtown Winnipeg, TK Elevator Canada has been modernizing vertical transportation units in some of the City's most iconic buildings.

TK Elevator Canada has also taken over the service of all 18 vertical transportation units at 201 Portage as TK Elevator Canada expands its service base in Winnipeg. Last year, TK Elevator Canada acquired Winnipeg Elevator Group, a leading service provider in the Winnipeg area for more than 50 years.

"TK Elevator is the top service provider throughout Canada, due in part to our exceptional technicians, tools and technologies and a customer-first attitude that permeates throughout our organization," added Blaine Coupal, President and CEO, TK Elevator Canada.

A key differentiator for TK Elevator Canada has been its state-of-the-art Technical Services Centre, the only one of its kind in Canada. Located at 270 Finchdene Square in Scarborough, Ontario, the ITS Centre enhances TK Elevator Canada's ability to maintain and service competitor units.

Previously, the ITS Centre was home to new installation and modernization engineering, Canadian board repair, elevator simulators, a customer showroom and a parts warehouse. Hundreds of service technicians and sales personnel have been trained at the Engineering Centre every year since the facility opened in 2017.

The new ITS Centre enhances those services by adding frontline field engineering phone and online support, specialized support services, additional technical training and documentation, diagnostic and specialty tools, board and drive repair, as well as new product support and collaboration. ITS Centre provides those same services for competitors' elevators and escalators.

To learn more about TK Elevator, go to https://www.tkelevator.com/ca-en/.

