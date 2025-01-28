MONTREAL, Jan. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - TJPS Software, a leader in investment accounting solutions for Canadian accounting professionals, family offices and investment funds, is pleased to announce its rebranding to Wealth Write.Up. This name change aligns with the company's launch of a new cloud-based version of its renowned TJPS Write-Up software.

With over 25 years of expertise helping firms optimize wealth accounting, the rebranded Wealth Write.Up brings new features to the trusted Write-Up platform while retaining its hallmark reliability and precision.

"We're excited to introduce a cloud-based enhancement to the Write-Up solution that has supported clients for a quarter-century," said Brian McGlynn, CEO at Wealth Write.Up. "Our new brand underlines our commitment to continued innovation and delivering robust, efficient, and user-friendly investment accounting tools."

What is new?

Advanced Cloud Functionality : The new cloud-based platform retains the proven capabilities of classic Write-Up software, while introducing enhanced features designed to boost efficiency, clarity, and client service.

: The new cloud-based platform retains the proven capabilities of classic Write-Up software, while introducing enhanced features designed to boost efficiency, clarity, and client service. Roadmap of Ongoing Innovations : While we can't share specific details just yet, we are actively developing a roadmap shaped by client feedback to address their most pressing needs and deliver meaningful innovations.

: While we can't share specific details just yet, we are actively developing a roadmap shaped by client feedback to address their most pressing needs and deliver meaningful innovations. Migration Tools: While we continue to support our classic Write-Up customers, we've developed a secure, automated tool to migrate their data to the new system.

"Our name may have changed, but our dedication to accuracy, reliability, and service remains as strong as ever. We owe our success to the loyal clients who've made Write-Up a Canadian leader in investment accounting. Our team is growing, and we look forward to building on that foundation under the Wealth Write.Up name," added McGlynn.

For more information about the rebrand and new cloud-based solution, please visit wealthwriteup.com

Media Contact: Stephane Charlebois, Wealth Write.Up, 514-312-7656 x452, [email protected]