Titiminas Silver Commences Drill Program at the Madre Sierra Silver Mine, Peru

4,000-metre Packsack underground program underway concurrent with 15,500-metre HQ diamond drill program

LIMA, Peru, June 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Titiminas Silver Inc. (TSXV: TITI) ("Titiminas" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of its drill program at the Madre Sierra Silver mine in the Ricran District, Jauja Province, Region of Junín, central Peru. The program is designed to systematically test high-grade mineralization across the Madre Sierra, Madre Sierra Norte, and Titiminas CRD target zones that define the Company's ~5 km mineralized corridor, and to support the completion of a maiden NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate targeted for Q2/Q3 2027.

HIGHLIGHTS

Packsack underground diamond drilling has commenced

4,000-metre Packsack underground program to be drilled over 12 months across existing underground workings at the Madre Sierra mine, concurrently with -- and designed to complement -- the subsequent HQ core drill program

15,500-metre HQ underground core drill program targeting Madre Sierra, Madre Sierra Norte and Titiminas CRD

Underground HQ core drilling focused on the area of the historical resource at Madre Sierra and two newly confirmed adjacent deposits -- Madre Sierra Norte and the Titiminas CRD

GC Drillers EIRL contracted for both phases

Maiden NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate targeted Q2/Q3 2027

Drill results from both phases, together with metallurgical testwork and basic engineering studies, are intended to also support a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) and Final Investment Decision (FID) targeted for Q4 2027

PHASE 1 – PACKSACK UNDERGROUND DIAMOND DRILLING

The Company has mobilized two Packsack drill rigs within the existing underground workings at the Madre Sierra Silver mine. Packsack drilling is a compact, man-portable underground technique well-suited to the Madre Sierra mine configuration, enabling the Company to drill from multiple underground platforms within the existing workings.

The Packsack program totals 4,000 metres and is expected to run for approximately 12 months, targeting various vein structures within the mine workings that returned the highest-grade results from the Company´s prior systematic channel-sampling program. Results will be released on a rolling basis as assays are received and will inform drill collar locations and target priorities for the HQ core drill program running concurrently.

PHASE 2 – 15,500-METRE DIAMOND DRILL PROGRAM

Running concurrently with the Packsack program, the Company will advance its 15,500-metre HQ underground core drill program. Drilling will be conducted from underground platforms within the Madre Sierra mine workings and will focus on three principal target zones across the Company's ~5 km mineralized corridor:

Madre Sierra: The primary target zone and the focus of the Company´s resource delineation program. Madre Sierra hosts a historical underground resource and has been mined on a small-scale basis; the HQ drill program is designed to provide the modern, NI 43-101-compliant data necessary to convert historical resource estimates into a current Mineral Resource Estimate

The primary target zone and the focus of the Company´s resource delineation program. Madre Sierra hosts a historical underground resource and has been mined on a small-scale basis; the HQ drill program is designed to provide the modern, NI 43-101-compliant data necessary to convert historical resource estimates into a current Mineral Resource Estimate Madre Sierra Norte (North Zone): A newly identified Ag-Cu-Au vein system confirmed within historical underground workings at ~4,470 m a.s.l., with high-grade channel samples including 0.40 m @ 73.99 oz/t Ag, 0.40 m @ 14.53% Cu and 0.40 m @ 18.92 g/t Au, as reported in the Company´s April 29, 2026 news release titled "Titiminas Silver Reports High-Grade Mineralization from First Channel Sampling Program and Identifies New Mineralized Episodes at the Madre Sierra Project, Peru"

A newly identified Ag-Cu-Au vein system confirmed within historical underground workings at ~4,470 m a.s.l., with high-grade channel samples including 0.40 m @ 73.99 oz/t Ag, 0.40 m @ 14.53% Cu and 0.40 m @ 18.92 g/t Au, as reported in the Company´s April 29, 2026 news release titled "Titiminas Silver Reports High-Grade Mineralization from First Channel Sampling Program and Identifies New Mineralized Episodes at the Madre Sierra Project, Peru" Titiminas CRD: A past-producing Carbonate Replacement Deposit with over 1km of existing underground development, which returned 8.20 m @ 7.69 oz/t Ag, 10.18% Pb and 18.46% Zn from channel sampling at the Chambará limestone–dacite contact, as reported in the Company´s April 29, 2026 news release

The 15,500-metre program has been designed to generate sufficient data to support the preparation of a maiden NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate targeted for Q2/Q3 2027. The Company plans to provide regular updates as drilling progresses and assay results become available.

COMMENTARY FROM THE CEO

"The start of drilling at Madre Sierra marks a defining milestone for Titiminas. We have two programs running simultaneously: a 4,000-metre Packsack program within the existing underground workings, and a 15,500-metre HQ core drill program that will systematically test our three target zones. Together, they are designed to deliver a maiden resource estimate and put us firmly on the path to a Final Investment Decision by end of 2027. We have the right contractor, the right community relationships, and a multi-target mineral system."

– Luis Goyzueta, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Titiminas Silver Inc.

ABOUT TITIMINAS SILVER INC.

Titiminas Silver Inc. (TSXV: TITI) is a Peru-focused silver developer advancing the high-grade, past-producing Madre Sierra Silver mine in the Ricran District, Jauja Province, Region of Junín, central Peru. The Company holds an option to acquire 100% of Compañía Minera Rosalinda S.A.C., which holds 18 mining rights covering 7,561 hectares. The Company is pursuing a phased development strategy designed to fast-track production at Madre Sierra under Peru's small-mining regime, while concurrently expanding exploration across the broader district, including the Madre Sierra Norte, Titiminas CRD, and Janchiscocha targets that define a ~5 km mineralized corridor with potential to host a large-scale Cu–Mo porphyry system at depth.

QUALIFIED PERSON STATEMENT

The technical and scientific information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Helmut Herrera, VP of Exploration of Titiminas Silver Inc. Mr. Herrera is a geologist with a degree from the Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos (Lima, Peru) and a postgraduate degree in Mineral Economics from the University of Chile, with more than 20 years of exploration experience. He is a Competent Person under the JORC Code and qualifies as a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the commencement, scope, timing and results of the Packsack and core drill programs; the completion of 4,000 metres of Packsack drilling over 12 months; the Company's ability to complete 15,500 metres of HQ core drilling; the preparation and the timing for and possibility of a maiden NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate; the timing for and possibility of the preparation of a Preliminary Economic Assessment; the Company's ability to make a Final Investment Decision and the timeline for same; the geological interpretation of the Madre Sierra, Madre Sierra Norte and Titiminas CRD target zones; and the Company's business plans generally.

Forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions and analyses made by management of the Company in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate, and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, without limitation: failure to complete drilling on the anticipated timeline or on budget; geological conditions differing from those anticipated; failure to obtain or maintain regulatory and community approvals; inability to access the property; results of drilling failing to support a mineral resource estimate; commodity price volatility; and general economic, market and political conditions.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Titiminas Silver Inc

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION: Luis Goyzueta, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Titiminas Silver Inc., Email: [email protected], Telephone: +1 646 262 0090