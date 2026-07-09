Titiminas Silver Announces Appointment of John C. McConnell to the Board of Directors

Forty-year mining executive and former President and Chief Executive Officer of Victoria Gold Corp. joins the Board, bringing extensive experience in mine development, operations, project financing and governance across gold, silver, base metals and diamond projects

LIMA, Peru, July 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Titiminas Silver Inc. (TSXV: TITI) ("Titiminas" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of John C. McConnell to its Board of Directors as an Independent Director, effective July 6, 2026. The appointment strengthens the Company's governance and technical oversight as Titiminas advances the past-producing Madre Sierra Silver mine in central Peru toward its key technical and corporate milestones, including its maiden NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate, a Preliminary Economic Assessment and a Final Investment Decision.

About John C. McConnell

John C. McConnell is a mining executive with more than 40 years of experience in mine development, operations, corporate leadership, project financing and governance. Throughout his career, he has led the advancement of major mining projects from exploration through permitting, financing, construction and commercial production, while raising more than US$1 billion in capital to support project development and corporate growth.

Mr. McConnell most recently served as President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Victoria Gold Corp., where he led the acquisition, development, financing, construction and operation of the Eagle Gold Mine in the Yukon Territory. Under his leadership, Eagle became Canada's newest large-scale gold mine and one of the Yukon Territory's most significant private-sector investments, producing approximately 180,000 ounces of gold annually while establishing strong partnerships with First Nations, governments, investors and local communities.

Prior to Victoria Gold, Mr. McConnell served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Western Keltic Mines Inc., as Vice President of Northwest Territories Projects for De Beers Canada Inc., where he led the development of the Snap Lake Diamond Mine, and held senior management positions with Winspear Diamonds Inc., Breakwater Resources Ltd. and Strathcona Mineral Services Ltd. His experience spans mine engineering, project development, operations, mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance, environmental and regulatory permitting, stakeholder engagement and corporate governance across gold, silver, base metals and diamond projects.

Mr. McConnell currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of 44984 Capital, a private investment company focused on strategic investments across the global mining sector. He has also served on the boards and board committees of numerous public and private resource companies and industry organizations, contributing extensive experience in governance, technical oversight, risk management, sustainability and long-term shareholder value creation.

Mr. McConnell holds a Bachelor of Science in Mining Engineering from the Colorado School of Mines. He is the recipient of the 2024 PDAC Viola MacMillan Award, the 2023 AME Murray Pezim Award and the 2022 AME E.A. Scholz Award in recognition of his contributions to the Canadian mining industry.

Management Commentary

"We are very pleased to welcome John to our Board," said Luis Goyzueta, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Titiminas Silver Inc. "John has spent four decades taking mining projects from exploration through permitting, financing, construction and production, and has raised more than US$1 billion in capital while building strong relationships with communities, governments and investors. That experience is directly relevant to Titiminas as we advance the Madre Sierra Silver mine through its maiden NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate, Preliminary Economic Assessment and Final Investment Decision, and as we pursue accretive M&A opportunities to build a multi-asset silver producer."

Grant of Restricted Share Units

In connection with his appointment, and in accordance with the Company's director compensation arrangements, the Board has approved the grant to Mr. McConnell of 125,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") and annual cash remuneration of CAD $30,000. The grant of RSUs is subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and the terms of the Company's equity incentive plan.

About Titiminas Silver Inc.

Titiminas Silver Inc. is a Peru-focused silver developer advancing the high-grade, past-producing Madre Sierra Silver mine in the Ricran District, Jauja Province, Region of Junin, central Peru. The Company is pursuing a phased development strategy designed to fast-track production at Madre Sierra under Peru's small-mining regime, while concurrently evaluating expansion potential and pursuing strategic acquisitions to build a multi-asset, mid-tier silver producer in one of the world's most prolific mining jurisdictions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the appointment of Mr. McConnell to the Board of Directors and the grant of RSUs (including receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval), the Company's planned technical and corporate milestones for the Madre Sierra Silver mine (including its maiden NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate, Preliminary Economic Assessment and Final Investment Decision), and the Company's broader business and growth strategy. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including, without limitation, the failure to obtain required regulatory approvals, changes in Peruvian mining law or fiscal regimes, commodity price volatility, permitting delays, and general economic, market and political conditions. Although the Company believes the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Titiminas Silver Inc

For Further Information: Titiminas Silver Inc., Luis Goyzueta, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Email: [email protected], Telephone: +1 646 262 0090