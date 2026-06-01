Titiminas Silver Announces Appointment of Dr. Robert J. McDonald to the Board of Directors

Cambridge-educated economist and seasoned Peru-based mining executive joins the Board as an Independent Director, offering more than three decades of senior leadership experience across the extractive industries, government, and capital markets in Peru and internationally

LIMA, Peru, June 1, 2026 /CNW/ - Titiminas Silver Inc. (TSXV: TITI) ("Titiminas" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Robert J. McDonald to its Board of Directors as an Independent Director, effective May 28, 2026. The appointment further strengthens the Company's governance as Titiminas advances the Madre Sierra Silver mine in central Peru towards key technical and corporate milestones, including the maiden NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate and Preliminary Economic Assessment.

Highlights

Dr. McDonald brings to the role more than 30 years of executive, advisory and board experience across the mining, energy and infrastructure sectors, with a particular focus on Peru.

He currently serves as Business Development Manager at Fortescue , one of the world's largest iron ore producers and a major Australian mining and energy group, where he previously held the role of General Manager Perú with Fortescue Future Industries and Fortescue Metals Group from November 2020 to May 2024.

, one of the world's largest iron ore producers and a major Australian mining and energy group, where he previously held the role of General Manager Perú with Fortescue Future Industries and Fortescue Metals Group from November 2020 to May 2024. Past senior roles include Presidential Advisor to the Government of Peru, General Manager of the National Society of Mining, Oil and Gas, and Energy ("SNMPE"), President of the Infrastructure Committee at Peru's investment promotion agency ProInversión, CEO of Orica Peru, and Independent Director of Alta Copper.

His background combines extensive private-sector executive experience with senior public-sector and industry-association leadership, providing Titiminas with strong independent governance oversight and deep stakeholder networks across Peru.

About Dr. Robert J. McDonald

Dr. McDonald is a Cambridge-educated economist with a PhD in Management Sciences from ESAN (Lima, Peru) -- awarded Summa Cum Laude -- and additional doctoral research at Universidad Carlos III de Madrid. He was an Academic Visitor and Visiting Fellow at the Latin American Centre, St. Antony's College, University of Oxford. He is a native Peruvian and a British citizen, and is multilingual in English, Spanish, Portuguese and German.

His executive experience includes:

Fortescue -- Business Development Manager (since June 2025; previously 2020 – May 2024 General Manager with Perú Fortescue Future Industries and Fortescue Metals Group), responsible for the group's activities in Peru across mining and energy industries. Fortescue is a major Australian mining and energy group and one of the world's largest iron ore producers.

-- Business Development Manager (since June 2025; previously 2020 – May 2024 General Manager with Perú Fortescue Future Industries and Fortescue Metals Group), responsible for the group's activities in Peru across mining and energy industries. Fortescue is a major Australian mining and energy group and one of the world's largest iron ore producers. Presidential Office of the Republic of Peru -- Presidential Advisor (2018 – 2020), responsible for selecting and monitoring fast-track progress of 40 priority national projects, and President of the Pro Transportes y Comunicaciones Committee at ProInversión (2018), overseeing major infrastructure concessions including railways, highways, telecommunications backbone and regional broadband networks.

-- Presidential Advisor (2018 – 2020), responsible for selecting and monitoring fast-track progress of 40 priority national projects, and President of the Pro Transportes y Comunicaciones Committee at ProInversión (2018), overseeing major infrastructure concessions including railways, highways, telecommunications backbone and regional broadband networks. SNMPE -- General Manager (2017 – 2018) of Peru's leading industry association representing the mining, oil and gas, and energy sectors.

-- General Manager (2017 – 2018) of Peru's leading industry association representing the mining, oil and gas, and energy sectors. Orica Peru -- CEO (2005 – 2012), leading the Peruvian operations of the global mining services company, including the development of an industrial-grade ammonium nitrate project in Ilo and Moquegua.

-- CEO (2005 – 2012), leading the Peruvian operations of the global mining services company, including the development of an industrial-grade ammonium nitrate project in Ilo and Moquegua. ProInversión -- President of the Infrastructure Committee (2001 – 2005), responsible for the concession of regional and international airports, the Port of Callao, and the sale of mobile telecommunications spectrum.

-- President of the Infrastructure Committee (2001 – 2005), responsible for the concession of regional and international airports, the Port of Callao, and the sale of mobile telecommunications spectrum. Alta Copper -- Independent Director (2024 – 2025).

Three of the projects with which Dr. McDonald has been associated have received Declarations of National Interest by the Government of Peru. He has participated in approximately 25 M&A transactions across various industries and geographies. He is a Founding Partner of the Research & Do Institute (RADI) and has held academic positions at the Universidad de Lima Postgraduate School, where he served as Director of Corporate Engagement and is currently a member of the Supervisory Board of the Master's programme in Logistics and Operations.

Management Commentary

"Robert is one of the most respected and well-connected mining executives in Peru. His combination of senior executive experience in the extractive industries, deep familiarity with Peru's public sector and regulatory environment, and academic depth in stakeholder engagement and social licence to operate make him an exceptional addition to our Board. We look forward to benefiting from his independent counsel as Titiminas advances the Madre Sierra Silver mine through its next phase of development and pursues accretive M&A opportunities."

-- Luis Goyzueta, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Titiminas Silver Inc.

Grant of Restricted Share Units

In connection with his appointment, the Board of Directors has approved the grant to Dr. McDonald of 125,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") of the Company under the Company's equity incentive plan. Each RSU entitles the holder, upon vesting, to receive one common share of the Company. The grant is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and to the terms and conditions of the Company's equity incentive plan, including the applicable vesting provisions.

About Titiminas Silver Inc.

Titiminas Silver Inc. (TSXV: TITI) is a Peru-focused silver developer advancing the past-producing high-grade Madre Sierra Silver mine in central Peru, one of the world's most prolific mining jurisdictions. The Company holds an option to acquire 100% of the project, comprising 18 mining concessions covering 7,561 hectares. Titiminas is pursuing a multi-asset growth strategy with a clear path to becoming a mid-tier silver producer through project development and strategic M&A, leveraging proprietary deal flow and deep relationships across Peru. The Company is led by an experienced team with a proven track record in exploration, development, financings and operations.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the appointment of Dr. McDonald to the Board of Directors; the grant of RSUs to Dr. McDonald and the timing and outcome of TSXV approval thereof; and the Company's business plans generally, including the advancement of the Madre Sierra Silver mine.

Forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions and analyses made by management of the Company in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate, and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, without limitation: failure to obtain or maintain regulatory approvals (including TSXV approval of the RSU grant); changes in Peruvian mining law or fiscal regimes; commodity price volatility; permitting delays; the availability of qualified personnel; and general economic, market and political conditions.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Titiminas Silver Inc

For further information, please contact: Luis Goyzueta, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Titiminas Silver Inc., Email: [email protected], Telephone: +1 646 262 0090