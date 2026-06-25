Titiminas Silver Reports High-Grade Silver-Gold-Copper Results from the First Drill Holes at Madre Sierra and Madre Sierra Norte, Peru

First underground core holes intersect a late silver-gold-copper event overprinting the principal polymetallic system, including 0.70 metres (true width) grading 4,604 g/t silver at Madre Sierra Norte

LIMA, Peru, June 25, 2026 /CNW/ - Titiminas Silver Inc. (TSXV: TITI) ("Titiminas" or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results from the first two holes of its Packsack underground diamond drilling program (the "Packsack Program"), completed at its past-producing Madre Sierra silver mine (the "Mine") and the adjacent Madre Sierra Norte area ("North Zone"), located in the Ricran District, Jauja Province, Region of Junin, central Peru. Drill hole PKS-MS-26-01 (Madre Sierra) and drill hole PKS-MSN-26-01 (Madre Sierra Norte) each intersected high-grade, structurally controlled silver-gold-copper mineralization. The results indicate a late, silver-rich mineralizing event superimposed on the principal Pb-Zn-Ag system at Madre Sierra, with the highest tenor recorded in the North Zone.

FIGURE 1 – Plan View: Madre Sierra and Madre Sierra Norte - Plan view showing the collars and traces of PKS-MS-26-01 and PKS-MSN-26-01 relative to the Veta NN and Veta Viviana structures at Madre Sierra and the NN 1, NN 2, NN 3 and Leydi structures at Madre Sierra Norte. (CNW Group/Titiminas Silver Inc) FIGURE 2 – Cross-Section: Madre Sierra (PKS-MS-26-01) - Cross-section through PKS-MS-26-01 showing the Veta NN and Veta Viviana structures within the dacite-hosted vein system. (CNW Group/Titiminas Silver Inc) FIGURE 3 – Cross-Section: Madre Sierra Norte (PKS-MSN-26-01) - Cross-section through PKS-MSN-26-01 showing the Ag-Au-Cu structures and their relationship to the principal Pb-Zn-Ag vein system. (CNW Group/Titiminas Silver Inc)

DRILLING PROGRAM OVERVIEW

The results reported herein are from the first holes of the Company's underground drill program, which comprises two concurrent components carried out from within the existing underground workings at the Mine: a 4,000-metre Packsack underground diamond drilling program, to be completed over approximately 12 months; and a 15,500-metre HQ underground core drill program. The HQ core program targets three zones - Madre Sierra, focused on confirming and converting the known historical resource estimate to a current Mineral Resource compliant with National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"); Madre Sierra Norte; and the Titiminas CRD.

Drill holes PKS-MS-26-01 and PKS-MSN-26-01 are the first holes completed under the Packsack Program.

HIGHLIGHTS

All intervals are reported as estimated true widths; silver is reported in grams per tonne (g/t).

Drill hole PKS-MSN-26-01 (Madre Sierra Norte) intercepted four mineralized veins, returning the following intervals (true width):



NN 1: 0.70 m @ 4,604 g/t Ag, 1.98 g/t Au, 0.18% Cu, 0.93% Pb and 0.02% Zn



NN 2: 1.21 m @ 2,351 g/t Ag, 0.71 g/t Au, 0.42% Cu, 1.85% Pb and 0.02% Zn



NN 3: 0.74 m @ 1,581 g/t Ag, 0.62 g/t Au, 4.05% Cu, 0.43% Pb and 0.04% Zn



Leydi: 0.71 m @ 187 g/t Ag, 0.72 g/t Au, 1.25% Cu, 0.76% Pb and 0.04% Zn





Drill hole PKS-MS-26-01 (Madre Sierra) intercepted two mineralized veins, returning the following intervals (true width):



Veta Viviana: 1.14 m @ 282 g/t Ag, 1.35 g/t Au, 0.59% Cu, 0.58% Pb and 1.49% Zn



Veta NN: 1.04 m @ 84 g/t Ag, 4.31 g/t Au, 0.25% Cu, 0.58% Pb and 1.37% Zn





The results define a late Ag-Au-Cu mineralizing event overprinting the principal Pb-Zn-Ag system, hosted in low-angle tensional structures distinct from the main vein system and interpreted to vector toward the centre of the hydrothermal system, particularly toward Madre Sierra Norte.

MADRE SIERRA (PKS-MS-26-01)

PKS-MS-26-01, a Packsack underground diamond drill hole, was collared at 453,412 m E, 8,716,590 m N (UTM) and drilled at an azimuth of 247.3° and a dip of 45.9°. The first hole at Madre Sierra intersected two mineralized structures within the dacite-hosted vein system. Both intervals returned high-grade silver and gold together with base-metal credits, consistent with the polymetallic character of the Mine.

Structure True Width

(m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) Pb (%) Zn (%) AgEq (g/t) Veta NN 1.04 4.31 84 0.25 0.58 1.37 425 Veta Viviana 1.14 1.35 282 0.59 0.58 1.49 448

AgEq = silver equivalent. AgEq grades are calculated using assumed metal prices of US$58.60/oz Ag, US$3,994/oz Au, US$5.96/lb Cu, US$0.86/lb Pb and US$1.55/lb Zn, and assume 100% metallurgical recovery for all metals. AgEq (g/t) = Ag (g/t) + Au (g/t) × 68.16 + Cu (%) × 69.75 + Pb (%) × 10.06 + Zn (%) × 18.14. Metallurgical recoveries have not yet been determined; AgEq values are provided for comparative purposes only.

MADRE SIERRA NORTE (PKS-MSN-26-01)

PKS-MSN-26-01, a Packsack underground diamond drill hole, was collared at 452,858 m E, 8,717,102 m N (UTM) and drilled at an azimuth of 263.3° and a dip of 15.4°. The first hole at Madre Sierra Norte returned markedly higher silver tenor across four mineralized structures, with copper enrichment in the NN 3 and Leydi structures.

Structure True Width

(m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) Pb (%) Zn (%) AgEq (g/t) NN 1 0.70 1.98 4,604 0.18 0.93 0.02 4,761 NN 2 1.21 0.71 2,351 0.42 1.85 0.02 2,447 NN 3 0.74 0.62 1,581 4.05 0.43 0.04 1,910 Leydi 0.71 0.72 187 1.25 0.76 0.04 332

AgEq = silver equivalent. AgEq grades are calculated using assumed metal prices of US$58.60/oz Ag, US$3,994/oz Au, US$5.96/lb Cu, US$0.86/lb Pb and US$1.55/lb Zn, and assume 100% metallurgical recovery for all metals. AgEq (g/t) = Ag (g/t) + Au (g/t) × 68.16 + Cu (%) × 69.75 + Pb (%) × 10.06 + Zn (%) × 18.14. Metallurgical recoveries have not yet been determined; AgEq values are provided for comparative purposes only.

GEOLOGICAL INTERPRETATION

The results from PKS-MS-26-01 and, in particular, PKS-MSN-26-01 indicate a late Ag-Au-Cu-enriched mineralizing event superimposed on the principal Pb-Zn-Ag polymetallic system recognized at Madre Sierra. The grade distribution, metal association and spatial position suggest closer proximity to the centre of the hydrothermal system, particularly toward the northern sector of the property at Madre Sierra Norte. This event displays characteristics consistent with a higher-temperature pulse, with potentially greater economic value than the base mineralization dominated by galena and sphalerite.

The mineralization is hosted in low-angle tensional structures, distinct from the principal vein system, defining a new exploration vector with potential to develop structurally controlled high-grade zones. The identification of this Ag-Au-Cu pulse increases the prospectivity of the property and supports follow-up drilling to define the continuity and scale of this newly recognized mineralized domain.

NEXT STEPS

The drill program will continue with two principal objectives. At Madre Sierra, drilling is expected to confirm the known historical resource and allow for it to be updated to a current Mineral Resource Estimate prepared in accordance with NI 43-101. At Madre Sierra Norte, drilling will delineate additional resources within the newly recognized Ag-Au-Cu domain and test the continuity and scale of the mineralized structures intersected in PKS-MSN-26-01. This work is directed toward the Company's goal of publishing a maiden NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate covering Madre Sierra, Madre Sierra Norte and Titiminas CRD by the end of Q2/Q3 2027.

The historical resource estimate at Madre Sierra is treated as a historical estimate only. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as a current mineral resource, and the Company is not treating the historical estimate as a current mineral resource.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

"The first two holes of our underground drill program have confirmed high-grade silver mineralization at both Madre Sierra and Madre Sierra Norte, including an interval grading more than 4,600 grams per tonne silver. These results are consistent with our geological model of a silver-rich event overprinting the principal polymetallic system, and they reinforce the priority we have placed on the North Zone. We look forward to reporting further results as the program advances toward our maiden mineral resource estimate," said Luis Goyzueta, Chairman and CEO of Titiminas Silver Inc.

ABOUT TITIMINAS SILVER INC.

Titiminas Silver Inc. is a Peru-focused silver developer advancing the high-grade, past-producing Madre Sierra mine in the Ricran District, Jauja Province, Region of Junin, central Peru. The Company is pursuing a phased development strategy designed to fast-track production at Madre Sierra under Peru's small-mining regime, while concurrently evaluating expansion potential and pursuing strategic acquisitions to build a multi-asset, mid-tier silver producer in one of the world's most prolific mining jurisdictions.

QUALIFIED PERSON STATEMENT

The technical and scientific information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Helmut Herrera, VP of Exploration of Titiminas Silver Inc. Mr. Herrera is a geologist with a degree from the Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos (Lima, Peru) and a postgraduate degree in Mineral Economics from the University of Chile, with more than 20 years of exploration experience. He is a Competent Person under the JORC Code and qualifies as a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

QUALITY ASSURANCE / QUALITY CONTROL

Drill core reported herein was logged and sampled by Titiminas geologists under standard protocols. Core was sawn and half-core samples were collected, sealed on site and submitted to an accredited independent laboratory for preparation and assay. Gold was determined by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish, and silver, copper, lead and zinc by multi-element ICP analysis, with over-limit values re-assayed by appropriate higher-range procedures, including ore-grade methods for high-tenor silver. Certified reference materials, blanks and field duplicates were inserted into the sample stream as part of the Company's quality assurance and quality control program.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the exploration potential of Madre Sierra and Madre Sierra Norte, the interpretation of geological and drilling data, planned follow-up drilling, the timing of a maiden mineral resource estimate, and the Company's broader business strategy. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Drill results disclosed herein are exploration results and should not be interpreted as a mineral resource estimate. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Titiminas Silver Inc

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION: Titiminas Silver Inc., Luis Goyzueta, Chairman and CEO, Email: [email protected], Telephone: +1 646 262 0090