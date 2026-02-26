Titan Tool lockout escalates after company uses scabs at Windsor facility

WINDSOR, ON, Feb. 26, 2026 /CNW/ - As the lockout at Titan Tool surpassed 200 days, Unifor has strengthened its picket lines after the company was observed using scab labour at the Windsor facility.

"For nearly seven months, our members have stood up to this employer through every hardship imaginable, fighting for respect and a fair outcome to this lockout," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "The last we heard from Titan Tool, our members were told the company intended to close the facility, but now it's clear that scabs are in the plant. That is an utterly disgraceful way to treat these workers, their families and the Windsor community."

In mid-January, Titan Tool & Die notified Unifor that it had ceased operations and would close the facility located on Howard Avenue. Since that time, the union has observed the company operating the plant using scabs. The union subsequently contacted the company to clarify its intentions. To date, the company has refused to respond to the union.

"The company told us the plant was closing then turned around and brought scabs into the facility," said Unifor Local 195 President Emile Nabbout. "After a more than a 200-day lockout, Titan still refuses to come clean about the future of this facility. We will continue to strengthen our picket lines because we will not stand by while the company tries to shut out the workers who built this company.

The Titan Tool dispute began on August 11, 2025 after the company locked out its workforce and demanded sweeping concessions.

