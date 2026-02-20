Risk to Canadian jobs remains at crisis level despite U.S. Supreme Court ruling

TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2026 /CNW/ - The U.S. Supreme Court ruling to strike down tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) represents a legal rebuke of presidential overreach but does nothing to resolve the ongoing trade crisis threatening Canadian jobs and key industrial sectors.

"This ruling exposes how abusive and legally flawed the IEEPA tariffs were, but Canadian workers should not mistake this for a victory," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "The risk to Canadian jobs remains severe, with the potential to even increase if Trump looks for new ways to impose tariffs or target Canadian jobs and investment."

While the Court confirmed that IEEPA does not grant President Trump authority to impose sweeping 'economic emergency" tariffs, the ruling does not end the U.S. trade war against Canada with industry-targeted Section 232 tariffs and other punishing measures still in place.

Although the Supreme Court decision removes specific IEEPA tariffs, U.S. officials have already signalled their intent to reinstate or replace them using alternative legal authorities.

"The most damaging tariffs Canada faces were never IEEPA tariffs in the first place, because the Trump Administration chose to exempt goods that comply with our trade agreement," said Payne. "However, so-called 'national security' tariffs under Section 232, targeting auto, steel, aluminum, and wood products remain fully in force and could be expanded at any time."

The decision also has no impact on long-running anti-dumping duties, including the softwood lumber dispute, which continues to punish Canadian workers and communities.

"Protecting workers means developing and implementing strategic industrial policy and investments." Payne added.

Unifor has advocated for actions to protect jobs, build a more resilient economy, and defend Canadian sovereignty. Find information on the union's asks here.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For media inquiries or to arrange interviews please contact Unifor Communications Director Kathleen O'Keefe at [email protected] or by cell at (416) 896-3303.