Brampton Council locks in auto assembly zoning for Stellantis plant

BRAMPTON, ON, Feb. 25, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, Unifor welcomed the news that the Mayor of Brampton and the City Council moved and unanimously adopted a motion to protect the future of the Stellantis Brampton assembly plant that will explicitly designate the site for auto assembly production.

"Our members in Brampton have demanded that all levels of government take action to protect the future of their plant and their jobs and we are pleased to see this concrete action by the city," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "Permanently designating Canada's existing auto footprint for vehicle manufacturing only is smart industrial policy and I commend Mayor Brown and all Brampton City Councillors for working with our union to get this done."

The motion was moved by Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown and seconded by Regional Councillor Gurpartap Singh Toor. The motion commits the City to take all necessary steps to amend the relevant Official Plan, Zoning and other by-laws related to the Stellantis Brampton Assembly Plant at 2000 Williams Parkway designating the grounds for automotive assembly and related automotive manufacturing.

"This is exactly the kind of leadership we need right now. Our Mayor and our City Council are sending a clear message that they stand with us, our members, and our union in Stellantis' bid to move our vehicle production to the United States," said Unifor Local 1285 President Vito Beato. "Brampton's autoworkers built this city for generations. By protecting this land, we're protecting Canada's industrial capacity and ensuring that Brampton will always build cars now and in the future."

The future of the Brampton Assembly plant was plunged into uncertainty back in February, 2025 when Stellantis announced it would pause ongoing retooling work with the announcement in October, 2025 that production of the Jeep Compass would be relocated from Brampton to its idled Belvidere plant in Illinois, a move the union maintains violates the collective agreement as well as agreements made for significant federal and provincial government funding.

Unifor has called for governments at every level to use every tool available to defend Canadian auto jobs, maintain production capacity and attract future investment in assembly, parts and advanced auto manufacturing.

"This decision by the City of Brampton should serve as a model for other municipalities facing mounting pressure on strategic industrial lands," added Payne. "These are necessary changes that will go a long way to help protect Canada's auto sector throughout this trade war."

Unifor represents approximately 20,000 Detroit Three autoworkers, including more than 8,000 members employed by Stellantis.

