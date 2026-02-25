Diageo closes Amherstburg Crown Royal plant early without warning

AMHERSTBURG, ON, Feb. 25, 2026 /CNW/ - Diageo has closed its Crown Royal whisky plant in Amherstburg, Ontario two days ahead of schedule, without advance warning to workers.

"This is a final show of disrespect for Canadian workers as Diageo moves their jobs south of the border to appease Donald Trump," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "This is a sad day for our members and for this community, which has a century long storied history of whisky making."

Six months ago, Diageo announced plans to close the Amherstburg plant and eliminate the jobs of more than 200 Unifor Local 200 members. Despite the efforts of the union and offers from the Ontario government, the company refused to reverse its decision to shift production to the U.S., with the final day of work scheduled for February 27, 2026.

"It's clear Diageo didn't want to face the scrutiny that would have come on the final day of operations, so its overseas executives opted to slink out of Ontario instead," said Unifor Local 200 President John D'Agnolo. "Canadians will not forget that Diageo is a company that chose to walk away from a loyal workforce and add insult to injury by bottling a marquee Canadian whisky in America."

The members were notified during their shift that today would be their final day on site. While the workers will be compensated for the two unworked days, the abrupt removal is an unacceptable way to end their service.

The union will continue to work with the Town of Amherstburg and the Province of Ontario to attract a new employer to the facility and preserve good local jobs.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For media inquiries or to arrange interviews please contact Unifor Communications Director Kathleen O'Keefe at [email protected] or by cell at (416) 896-3303.