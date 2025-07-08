TIRED OF CLEANING YOUR POOL THIS SUMMER? LET WYBOT HELP WITH PRIME DAY DEALS!

With Prime Day deals on the WYBOT C2 and A1 Robotic Pool Cleaners, and F1 Robotic Pool Skimmer, anyone can let WYBOT keep their pool clean from top to bottom

ARCADIA, Calif., July 8, 2025 /CNW/ -- WYBOT, a leader in cutting-edge pool cleaning technology, today announced Prime Day savings for its robotic pool cleaner lineup in Canada. The company's C2 Robotic Pool Cleaner is available for $679 CAD ($180 CAD off its original price of $859), while the WYBOT A1 Robotic Pool Cleaner is available for $224 CAD (up to 48% off its original price of $431 CAD). The WYBOT F1 Robotic Pool Skimmer is also available for $408.49 CAD (up to 28% off its original price of $569 CAD). WYBOT's robotic pool cleaners include cutting edge technologies, letting you enjoy a sparkling clean pool with minimal effort. Customers are encouraged to visit WYBOT soon to take advantage of these limited time Prime Day savings.

The WYBOT C2 Robotic Pool Cleaner works safely on tiles, concrete, vinyl and fiberglass – and cleans pools up to 2,152 square feet. The WYBOT A1 Robotic Pool Cleaner is the perfect choice for a cost-effective floor-only model for both inground and above ground pools. Built to endure sun, rain and chlorine, the solar-powered WYBOT F1 Robotic Pool Skimmer keeps your pool’s surface perfectly clean with zero effort.

"WYBOT is excited to be celebrating Prime Day by offering customers with various pool cleaning needs some amazing deals," said José Vallés, Vice President and General Manager of Americas at WYBOT. "By offering products that address different consumer needs at reduced price points, anyone can enjoy the benefits that robot pool cleaners provide, letting them spend more time enjoying their pool, and less time cleaning it."

WYBOT C2 Robotic Pool Cleaner ($679 CAD for Prime Day)

The WYBOT C2 Robotic Pool Cleaner works safely on tiles, concrete, vinyl and fiberglass – and cleans pools up to 2,152 square feet. Its brushless motor and cordless design delivers powerful, long-lasting performance while preventing cord tangles. The robot's Dual-Layer Filtration combines 180μm large-particle cartridges and 10μm HEPA filters to capture everything from leaves to fine dust. With 7 cleaning modes and 6 paths, you can choose between Full, Floor, Wall, Waterline-only, Wall & Floor, Turbo, and Eco modes and further customize cleanings through the WYBOT App. You can schedule up to 4 cleanings per week and cleaning duration for hands-free pool maintenance, and the robot automatically returns to the pool edge for easy retrieval.

WYBOT A1 Robotic Pool Cleaner ($224 CAD for Prime Day)

The WYBOT A1 Robotic Pool Cleaner is the perfect choice for a cost-effective floor-only model for both inground and above ground pools. Intelligent sensing and path planning, along with enhanced edge cleaning, ensures comprehensive coverage and crystal-clear water. Its Dual-Layer Filtration system includes a filter tray and fine cotton foam filtration for efficient debris capture. With a user-friendly design, the robot is lightweight and compact, making it easy to lift out of the water. The WYBOT A1 also features an intelligent self-parking system along with LED cleaning status and power indicators, and users can schedule automated cleaning sessions up to four days per week.

WYBOT F1 Robotic Pool Skimmer ($408.49 for Prime Day)

Built to endure sun, rain and chlorine, the solar-powered WYBOT F1 Robotic Pool Skimmer keeps your pool's surface perfectly clean with zero effort. Suitable for all pool shapes, its 7L large-capacity basket and fine filter lets the robot capture a variety of debris, including leaves, bugs, pine needles, and pet hair from your pool's surface. It features dual cleaning modes so you can choose between a standard 8-hour cleaning cycle or the robot's smart mode, which intelligently cycles between active cleaning and auto-pause cycles 24/7. The WYBOT F1 intelligently avoids obstacles like pool ladders, and its unique edge cleaning mode cleans the surface edges twice, ensuring a completely clear pool surface. Using the app, you can even manually control the robot to clean specific areas, select cleaning modes and monitor battery level to ensure you always stay on top of your pool's clean.

Images of the WYBOT C2 Robotic Pool Cleaner, WYBOT A1 Robotic Pool Cleaner and WYBOT F1 Robotic Pool Skimmer can be found here.

About WYBOT

WYBOT is a global leader in innovative pool maintenance solutions, dedicated to transforming pool cleaning into an effortless and intelligent experience. Known for its cutting-edge technology and design excellence, the company is a 2025 CES Best of Innovation Award Honoree. WYBOT has also earned international acclaim, including the 2024 French Design Award, 2024 New York Design Award, and 2024 Paris Design Award, recognizing the company's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and user-centric design.

WYBOT continues to set new benchmarks in robotic pool cleaning, driven by a vision to simplify pool ownership and enhance the user experience. Stay updated on WYBOT's latest innovations by following us on social media: Instagram: @Wybot_official, Twitter (X): @Wybot_official, Facebook: WybotPool. For more information, visit ca.wybotpool.com.

