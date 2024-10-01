MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - TIP Group-Canada, a portfolio company of I Squared Capital, announced the completion of their name change to TEN (Transportation Equipment Network) . This transition, which follows the April 2024 transaction announcement and the June 2024 transaction closure, marks a significant milestone for the company.

"We are embarking on an exciting new chapter for our customers across the US and Canada," said Scott Nelson, President of TEN. "This change reinforces our commitment to delivering enhanced trailer solutions and services across North America, allowing us to better meet the growing demands of our clients with expanded resources and a unified brand."

As TEN, the company will continue to offer the high-quality services its customers have come to trust, while introducing a stronger focus on trailer leasing, rentals, maintenance, and new storage solutions. This rebranding aligns with TEN's vision of creating a comprehensive network to meet the changing demands of the transportation and logistics industries.

"This moment marks a significant milestone in our company's history," said Jim MacIntosh, Division President, Canada. "Our new identity reflects our dedication to improving and expanding trailer solutions, allowing us to better serve our clients across Canada."

Equipped with decades of knowledge and experience, incredible customer track records, and a sharp perspective on the future of the industry, TEN offers full-service trailer solutions to keep customers' businesses moving forward. TEN provides full-service leasing as well as rentals, maintenance, advanced technological solutions, consultation services, and other innovative offerings across numerous industry verticals.

About TEN (Transportation Equipment Network)

TEN (Transportation Equipment Network) is the largest full-service trailer lessor in North America. With approximately 80,000 trailers, 1,000 employees, 240 service bays, 118 mobile service trucks, 430 mechanics, and 45+ locations across the United States and Canada, TEN is equipped to seamlessly serve customers across North America. Learn more at TENLeasing.com.

SOURCE TEN (Transportation Equipment Network)

TEN (Transportation Equipment Network), Melanie March, (614) 809-1200, [email protected]