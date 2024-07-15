Tineco Welcomes Canadian Customers with Prime Day Deals and 14 Million Strong Family

SEATTLE, July 15, 2024 /CNW/ --Tineco, trusted by 14 million users worldwide, invites our lovely Canadian customers to join the Tineco family with exclusive promotions during Amazon Prime Days from July 16 to July 17, 2024. Sourced from Tineco's official net sales records (Jan. 2020 - May 2024), Tineco has the final interpretation rights. Experience Tineco's innovative cleaning products at unbeatable prices, available through Amazon Canada.

Tineco Prime Day

FLOOR ONE S5 Blue: The Ultimate Cleaning Companion for Modern Homeowners. Say goodbye to traditional floor cleaning frustrations and embrace unmatched convenience and efficiency. Featuring a cutting-edge Real Fresh Water Cleaning system, self-cleaning system, and drying function, the FLOOR ONE S5 Blue ensures impeccably clean floors without residue. The Tineco iLoop Smart Sensor enhances your experience with maintenance reminders and cleaning insights. Prime Day Price: 389.99 CAD (40% off) HERE.

iFLOOR 3 Breeze Complete: Compact and Powerful Cleaning Solution. The iFLOOR 3 Breeze Complete vacuums and mops hard floors simultaneously, leaving them dry and streak-free in minutes. Its lightweight and self-propelled design ensures easy maneuverability, while the hands-free self-cleaning cycle keeps the brush and tubes clean. The COMPLETE edition includes an accessory pack with two roller brushes and two bottles of Tineco Deodorizing and Cleaning Solution. Prime Day Price: 259.99 CAD (32% off) HERE.

FLOOR ONE S7 PRO: Advanced Floor Washing Excellence. Experience the ultimate upgrade in floor washing with the FLOOR ONE S7 PRO. Its balanced-pressure water flow system provides a continuous stream of fresh water while recycling dirty water 450 times per minute. The SmoothPower bi-directional self-propulsion system and Tineco iLoop technology maximize efficiency and ease. Dual-sided edge cleaning reaches every nook and cranny, with a 3.6" LCD screen and Tineco Assistant for guidance. Prime Day Price: 659.99 CAD (27% off) HERE.

PURE ONE S15 Essentials: Smart and Tangle-Free Vacuuming. The PURE ONE S15 Essentials features ZeroTangle technology, ensuring hair-free brush rollers. The Tineco PURE Cyclone Technology avoids pre-filter clogging, maintaining strong suction power. With the Tineco iLoop Smart Sensor and a one-touch trigger to clean the dustbin, this vacuum adapts to your needs. The FreeStnd charging base offers convenient storage and charging. Prime Day Price: 359.99 CAD (31% off) HERE.

Don't miss these incredible deals exclusive to Amazon Canada during Prime Days. Join our 14 million happy customers around the world and enhance your home cleaning experience with Tineco's advanced solutions.

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with its first SKU as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has innovated into a global leader offering intelligent appliances across home categories, including floor care, kitchen, and personal care. Tineco is dedicated to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technologies and consistently innovating new devices.

SOURCE TINECO

Chris Long, [email protected]