Discover Exclusive Tineco Deals on Amazon Canada This October Prime Day for Smarter Cleaning

SEATTLE, Oct. 7, 2025 /CNW/ -- Tineco, a global leader in smart home cleaning technology, is excited to kick off its highly anticipated October Prime Day event on Amazon Canada. From October 7 through October 10, shoppers in Canada can enjoy exclusive discounts on Tineco's best-selling floor washers, vacuum cleaners, and carpet cleaners. The event delivers meaningful savings while introducing households to a new standard of effortless and intelligent cleaning.

Tineco's Featured Products for the October Prime Day Event

FLOOR ONE Stretch S6

Designed for homes that need powerful cleaning in every corner, this model pairs 180° lay-flat flexibility with triple-sided edge cleaning to reach under furniture and along baseboards with ease. The iLoop™ Smart Sensor automatically adjusts suction and water flow for spotless results, while the FlashDry self-cleaning system keeps the brush fresh and hygienic.

Available at CAD $449.99 (originally CAD $799.99).

FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Ultra

Engineered as an upgraded version of the Stretch S6, this model offers enhanced features and superior performance. Mini assistive wheels make it easy to push and pull in both directions, while a 45° swivel design ensures smooth turns. Larger water tanks paired with extended runtime deliver a seamless cleaning session from start to finish.

Available at CAD $599.99 (originally CAD $899.99).

FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Pro

Blending elegant design with cutting-edge technology, the latest flagship model delivers both style and performance. A 22kPa motor works with SmoothDrive Technology and 180° lay-flat design to clean hard-to-reach spaces effortlessly. Dual-sided edge cleaning and iLoop™ smart sensor guarantee precise cleaning results on every pass. Finished with a high-temperature FlashDry system, it offers whole-home cleaning experience with minimal upkeep.

Available at CAD $699.99 (originally CAD $999.99).

PURE ONE S70

Built for deep vacuuming across the entire home, this model combines a powerful 200AW motor with the advanced 3DSense Pro Brush. The system not only detects dust and debris but also senses edges and hidden dirt, ensuring nothing is missed. Extended 95-minute runtime means larger spaces can be tackled in a single session. With strong suction, intelligent adaptation, and lightweight handling, it delivers a smart balance of performance and convenience.

Available at CAD $449.99 (originally CAD $619.99).

CARPET ONE Cruiser

Perfect for carpeted spaces, this cleaner combines strong 130W suction with SmoothPower Technology to lift dirt from deep fibers while gliding easily across floors. High-temperature PowerDry ensures carpets dry faster after washing, preventing lingering dampness. The built-in FlashDry self-cleaning system keeps the brush roll fresh and ready for use. From quick refreshes to thorough cleaning, it brings professional-level care to everyday carpet maintenance.

Available at CAD $699.99 (originally CAD $999.99).

Limited-Time Deals Not to Be Missed

Tineco's October Prime Day event on Amazon Canada offers consumers a chance to upgrade their cleaning routines with cutting-edge technology at exceptional prices. These deals will be available from October 7 to October 10. To shop these exclusive discounts, visit Tineco Amazon.ca to experience smarter cleaning today.

