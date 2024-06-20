In addition to welcoming back the Blueberry Sour Cream Donut and the Sugar Twist for a limited time, by popular demand, the Walnut Crunch and Dutchie are also back at participating Tims restaurants across Canada starting on Monday!

starting on Monday! Bringing back Tims Retro Donuts this summer is another special way that Tim Hortons is celebrating its 60th anniversary with guests across Canada .

By popular demand and just in time for Canada Day gatherings with family and friends, Tims is bringing back the Walnut Crunch and Dutchie along with two NEW Tim Hortons Retro Donuts: the Blueberry Sour Cream Donut and the Sugar Twist.

All four Retro Donuts will be available at participating Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada starting on Monday, June 24 for a limited time.

"We were excited to kick off our 60th anniversary year by launching Retro Donuts and were beyond thrilled by the enthusiastic response from Canadians – so we knew we had to bring them back this summer," said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer at Tim Hortons.

"We can't wait to have the Walnut Crunch and Dutchie back in Tims restaurants starting next week, along with two additional Tims Retro Donuts. But just like last time, they'll only be available for a limited time while supplies last so enjoy them while you can!"

Tim Hortons Retro Donuts can be purchased individually or in a six-pack that also includes two other Tims all-time classic donuts, the Apple Fritter and Boston Cream.

