OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Funding provided by the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) is now available to help the public and Indigenous peoples participate in the environmental assessment process for the proposed Timiskaming Dam-Bridge of Quebec Replacement Project, located in Quebec.

Funding is available to assist eligible individuals and groups to participate in the upcoming environmental assessment process. These steps include reviewing and providing comments on the proponent's Environmental Impact Statement or the summary thereof, and the Agency's draft Environmental Assessment Report and potential conditions.

Applications received by October 27, 2022, will be considered.

To apply for funding, contact the Participant Funding Program by writing to [email protected] or by calling 1-866-582-1884.

The Agency will announce the start of the public consultation period on the summary of the proponent's Environmental Impact Statement at a later date.

The proposed project

Public Services and Procurement Canada is proposing to replace the Quebec Timiskaming dam-bridge. The dam-bridge spans the Ottawa River, connecting the provinces of Ontario, 65 kilometres northeast of North Bay, and Quebec, at Temiscaming. The new structure would include a two-lane roadway and a sidewalk and would regulate water levels on the river. It would be approximately 75 metres long, and have ten bays with vertical sluice gates. The construction of the new dam-bridge would take place over 30 months.

More information on this project is available on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry website, Registry reference number 80151.

