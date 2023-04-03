Public Comments Invited on the Summary of the Environmental Impact Statement

What is happening?

OTTAWA, ON, April 3, 2023 /CNW/ - The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) is conducting a federal environmental assessment for the proposed Timiskaming Dam-Bridge of Quebec Replacement Project, located on the Ottawa River, at the border between the provinces of Quebec and Ontario.

The public and Indigenous Peoples are invited to comment on the potential environmental effects of the project and the proposed measures to prevent or mitigate those effects as described in the proponent's summary of the Environmental Impact Statement.

How can I participate?

Comments should be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 80151). The summary of the proponent's Environmental Impact Statement is also available on the Registry. Participants who wish to provide their input in a different format can contact the Agency by writing to [email protected].

Submit your comments online in either official language by 11:59 p.m. on May 3, 2023. All comments received will be published online as part of the project file.

Virtual information sessions

The Agency invites the public and Indigenous Peoples to attend a virtual information session to learn more about the project, the proponent's summary of the Environmental Impact Statement, the environmental assessment process, and how to submit comments on the proponent's document.

English Sessions:

April 12, 2023 , from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET

, from April 19, 2023 , from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. ET

French Sessions:

April 13, 2023 , from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. ET

, from April 18, 2023 , from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET

More information on how to attend the virtual information sessions is available by visiting the project homepage noted above or by emailing [email protected].

Will there be more opportunities to participate?

This is the third of four opportunities for the public and Indigenous Peoples to comment on the environmental assessment of the project.

Stay updated by following the Agency on Twitter: @IAAC_AEIC #TimiskamingDamBridge

What is the proposed project?

Public Services and Procurement Canada is proposing to replace the Quebec Timiskaming dam-bridge. The dam-bridge spans the Ottawa River, connecting the provinces of Ontario, 65 kilometres northeast of North Bay, and Quebec, at Temiscaming. The new structure would include a two-lane roadway and a sidewalk and would regulate water levels on the river. It would be approximately 75 metres long, and have ten bays with vertical sluice gates. The construction of the new dam-bridge would take place over 30 months.

For media inquiries, contact the Agency's media relations team by writing to [email protected], or by calling 343-549-3870.