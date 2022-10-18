TiMi Montréal Debuts At MEGAMIGS

New studio to share learnings with Montréal's game development community in seminars on Open World games and building a AAA franchise

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 18, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - One year after opening its doors, AAA game development studio TiMi Montréal is introducing itself at the upcoming conference MEGAMIGS at the Hotel Bonaventure in Montreal, the premier video game event for the growing and vital Montréal game development industry as well as local Quebec gaming enthusiasts. The conference begins Wednesday, October 19 with TiMi Montréal both supporting the event as a sponsor and acquainting itself with the local gaming community through several onsite networking opportunities.

Since opening in July 2021, TiMi Montréal has been working on an original multiplatform AAA quality open-world role-playing game as one of three new North American studios for the massively successful TiMi Studio Group . Key studio leaders worked on some of the biggest open world titles on the planet, such as Assassin's Creed, Far Cry and Watch Dogs as well as other major titles like Gears of War and Rainbow Six Siege.

Recruiting has been a priority for TiMi Montréal, which wants to double its team size this year and plans to open a new office space, designed by local project management firm A+, in the Mile Ex neighborhood by the end of 2022.

"We want to capitalize on the amazing talent here in Montréal to help make an open-world role-playing game that offers something fresh for players around the world," TiMi Montréal lead producer Philippe Fournier said. "We want our studio to be the flagship first-party studio for TiMi in North America."

Developers can learn more about TiMi Montréal at MEGAMIGS, where the studio is hosting two talks and three networking events:

"Creating Harmony: Learnings on how to build Open World games" - Join TiMi Montréal's lead producer Philippe Fournier on Wednesday, October 19 at Noon ET for a 45-minute talk in Montréal Room No. 8 as part of the production management track.

- Join TiMi Montréal's lead producer on at for a 45-minute talk in Montréal Room No. 8 as part of the production management track. "Fresh Start: Building a new franchise and AAA studio in Montréal" – Producer Genevieve Danforth is joining narrative director Bonnie Jean Mah and art director Patrick Limoges to share some key insights about the studio's cultural values and approach to game development on Thursday, October 20 at 10 a.m. on the Partner Stage.

– Producer Genevieve Danforth is joining narrative director and art director to share some key insights about the studio's cultural values and approach to game development on at on the Partner Stage. Coffee Break on Wednesday, October 19 at 2:45 p.m. Pick up a complimentary cup of Java, meet with select studio members and keep an eye out for some branded TiMi Montréal swag!

Pick up a complimentary cup of Java, meet with select studio members and keep an eye out for some branded TiMi Montréal swag! Happy Hour on Wednesday, October 19 , 5:30 p.m. Cap your first day with a small bite and a drink or two on us! Make new friends or catch up with old ones to celebrate the end of the first day.

Cap your first day with a small bite and a drink or two on us! Make new friends or catch up with old ones to celebrate the end of the first day. Expo Hall Booth No. 140 Meet the team, ask questions about the studio and learn more about the career opportunities available to make a new AAA open-world RPG!

About TiMi Montréal

TiMi Montréal is a AAA game development studio team within TiMi Studio Group and Tencent. The studio is working on a multiplatform open-world role-playing game using Unreal Engine 5. The core team has a proven track record making hit open world games, including Assassin's Creed, Far Cry and Watch Dogs. The studio aspires to be a flagship first-party studio for TiMi, reaching global audiences of passionate gamers who appreciate the studio's optimistic and inclusive culture that rewards disruptive, risk-taking game development. Join the team by applying at www.timistudios.com/careers .

About TiMi Studio Group

TiMi Studio Group , a subsidiary of Tencent Games, is a leading global video game development and operation team that strives to improve global players' entertainment quality. Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, with North American offices in Los Angeles, Montréal and Seattle, TiMi creates high quality, high fidelity and highly creative games across a wide variety of genres and multiple platforms. Founded in 2008, TiMi has developed a string of hit titles including Honor of Kings, Call of Duty: Mobile and Pokémon UNITE. To learn more about TiMi, follow @timistudios on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

