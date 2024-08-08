MONTREAL, Aug. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - In a notable expansion, Swiss multi-brand watch retail concept, TimeVallée, is excited to announce the opening of its first flagship store in Canada, in partnership with Maison Birks. Nestled within the highly anticipated Royalmount Center in midtown Montreal, the store is set to open to the public on September 5th, 2024. With this new location TimeVallée is also celebrating the milestone of its 50th boutique worldwide.

TimeVallée's Montreal store will offer a comfortable 2,800 sq. ft. space to discover a curated selection of watches from seven of the most prestigious Maisons worldwide: Baume & Mercier, Cartier, Chopard, Grand Seiko, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Panerai and Piaget. Each Maison is presented in a distinctive setting that emphasizes its heritage and craftsmanship, designed to engage enthusiasts of horology.

The store will feature distinct architectural details to enhance the client experience including open exhibition areas and the emblematic elements of the multi-brand concept such as the watchband-inspired marquee.

With a 145-year legacy of high-quality craftsmanship and extensive expertise, Maison Birks proves a natural partner for TimeVallée as they begin their foray into the Canadian market. Always striving to provide a refined atmosphere for clients, Maison Birks is well known for its excellent customer service and ability to create unique experiences, aspects that will prove invaluable to making TimeVallée's introduction a success.

"We are proud and thrilled to partner with TimeVallée to bring our knowledge of the Canadian luxury landscape to this innovative luxury watches retail concept." says Jean-Christophe Bédos, President and CEO of Birks Group Inc. "As the demand for high-end watches continues to grow in Canada, Maison Birks is uniquely poised to service the needs of watch enthusiasts."

TimeVallée's inaugural store opening at the Royalmount Centre represents a significant achievement, showcasing its unique concept that extends beyond traditional retailing within an innovative department store in Montreal's new midtown.

The TimeVallée store eagerly anticipates welcoming curious visitors to explore its new location.

TimeVallée Montreal's store location : 8500 Decarie Boulevard, Unit D100A, Mont-Royal, QC

Canada H4P 2N2

About TimeVallée

TimeVallée is a luxury and innovative watch multi-brand destination store offering clients access to a curated portfolio of prestigious Maisons with an ecosystem of services and experiences. Created in 2014 with headquarters in Switzerland, TimeVallée is designed as an inspirational space mixing heritage and contemporary luxury that guides watch lovers to browse, learn, share and experience the fascinating world of watchmaking. TimeVallée is operated by strategic partners in 50 stores all over the world.

Website: www.timevallee.com

Instagram: @timevallee

Official hashtags: #timevallee #heritageandbeyond #notyourusualretailer #luxurywatches

About Maison Birks

Maison Birks, owned by Birks Group Inc., established in 1879, is a leading Canadian retailer of fine jewellery, timepieces and gifts. Birks Group is also a leading designer of fine jewellery and gifts under its Birks product brand. Birks Group operates 21 watch and jewellery stores across Canada, including flagship locations in Calgary, Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver. Maison Birks' e-commerce website boasts the largest online hard luxury assortment in Canada. The Maison Birks Atelier offers premium servicing for luxury timepieces. For additional information, please visit MaisonBirks.com and @maisonbirks.

Website: www.maisonbirks.com

Instagram: @maisonbirks

