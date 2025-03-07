Time change: Stay safe by checking all your smoke alarms

MONTRÉAL, March 7, 2025 /CNW/ - As our clocks spring forward, the Service de sécurité incendie de Montréal (SIM) is taking the opportunity to remind Montrealers that they must have functioning smoke alarms.

During the night of March 8 to March 9, 2025, we will be turning our clocks forward by one hour. This is the ideal opportunity to check all smoke alarms in your home, rental units or in the homes of your vulnerable neighbors and friends.

Smoke alarms remain the most effective and cheapest fire prevention tools. They are essential for your safety and that of your loved ones.

It is the landlords' responsibility to provide smoke alarms and to install them where required under the by-law in effect. As for the occupants, they are responsible for ensuring that the smoke alarms are in good working order through regular maintenance and checks.

The SIM is also reminding all residents that in the urban agglomeration of Montréal, residential buildings built before 1985 must be equipped with smoke alarms powered by a 10-year sealed lithium battery if they are not connected to an electrical system.

To find out more, go to: https://sim.montreal.ca/en/did-you-check-your-smoke-alarm.

SOURCE Ville de Montréal - Service de sécurité incendie de Montréal

Source: Guy Jr Lapointe, Chef de division, Service de sécurité incendie de Montréal; Information: Service de sécurité incendie de Montréal, [email protected]