MONTRÉAL, Dec. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - In an effort to keep the population safe this Holiday season, Montréal's fire department (SIM) would like to remind residents of the fire safety tips to follow during the Holidays.

The following are some of the fire department's recommendations to reduce the risk of fires and the resulting damages, injuries or death.

Christmas tree (natural or artificial)

Set up your Christmas tree away from heat sources (baseboards, space heaters, fireplace, etc.)

Turn off the Christmas lights when you go to sleep or leave your home.

Cut approximately 1cm off the base of your Christmas tree before placing it in a water-filled stand.

Make sure there is always water in the stand of your natural tree, in order to prevent it from drying out.

Store your natural tree outside, in the shade after the Holiday period, in order to prevent it from drying out until it can be collected by the city.

Keep the dry tree away from buildings, balconies, exits, flammable materials.

Candles and lights

Turn off Christmas lights and decorations indoors and outside before you go to bed or when you leave your home.

Keep candles out of the reach of children or pets and place them where they are not at risk of being tipped over.

Contain flames using a fireproof container.

Turn off all candles when you go to bed or leave your home.

Use a certified multiple outlet extension cord with power surge protection in order to plug several devices or light garlands.

Opt for battery-operated candles and LED lights.

Keep all decorations away from open flames and other heat sources such as light bulbs, light garlands, space heaters, etc.

Never place any open-flame candles in a Christmas tree.

Kitchen

Use a timer so as not to forget a meal cooking on your stovetop or in a cooking appliance.

Always keep an eye on your stove or cooking appliance when preparing a meal.

Invite your guests to join you in the kitchen so as to avoid leaving your cooking appliances unattended.

Make sure to turn off your stove or cooking appliance when you leave your home.

Make sure to keep a functioning fire extinguisher on hand.

Fire escapes

Ensure that all fire escapes, including balconies and windows are visible, accessible and that the snow has been cleared.

When choosing where to place your tree, make sure it does not obstruct any means of egress.

Always keep your entrances clear (free of any cumbersome items near your doors.)

Smoker's items

Provide ashtrays outdoors for your guests. You may improvise one using a tin can containing humid sand and place it on a fireproof surface, shielded from the wind.

Remember to empty the ashtrays regularly in order to avoid the accumulation of cigarette butts.

Use of technological devices (lithium-ion batteries):

A growing number of appliances used daily are operated by lithium-ion batteries. Few people realize that such devices as laptop computers, smartphones, tablets, scooters or electric bikes can start fires.

Here are some tips regarding these devices:

Make sure that the battery is not damaged. When replacing batteries, store the old ones away from heat sources, in fireproof containers. Make sure to recycle hazardous waste at ecocentres.

Use chargers that comply with Canadian electrical standards and are certified for use with the type of device you are charging.

Protect batteries from extended exposure to heat sources and from contact with water.

Remain present while a device is charging in your home and observe the maximum charging times as directed.

Read the manufacturer's instructions and comply with them.

Smoke alarms

Make sure you have a smoke alarm installed on every floor of your home, and that it is in good working order. This includes basements. It is the occupant's responsibility to maintain smoke alarms in their dwelling unit and to ensure they work.

All residential buildings built prior to 1985 that are not equipped with electric smoke alarms must have smoke alarms operated by a non-removable, long-lasting 10-year battery.

Buildings built after 1985 must be equipped with electric smoke alarms.

The city's fire department strongly recommends the installation of smoke alarms in bedrooms and more specifically where people sleep with their doors closed.

The city's fire department (SIM) encourages all Montrealers to remain vigilant during this time of festive gatherings, because fires can have a significant impact on people and their homes.

Montréal's fire department would like to take this opportunity to wish all Montrealers a Happy Holiday Season!

