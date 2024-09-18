Quebec Community Hero to Receive $18,000

VAUGHAN, ON, Sept. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - TIMBER MART has announced Cathy Tétreault as the 2024 Local Leader of the Year winner to receive an $18,000 grant for her local community to help educate and advocate for youth.

TIMBER MART supports dealers that are located in hundreds of communities across the country and works with its dealer network to support the neighbourhoods in which they operate. This year, it was important to take community involvement one step further by committing funds to community projects and those who are dedicated to the cause. During the nomination period, TIMBER MART dealers identified leaders as individuals who continue to make positive impacts through projects, programs, or initiatives in their communities. Highlighting those with exceptional leadership qualities, these leaders and their stories were chosen to benefit from additional funding and support.

"At TIMBER MART, we're dedicated to helping the communities our dealers are located in – which is why we're excited to announce Cathy Tétreault as our 2024 Local Leader," says Jon Irwin, vice-president of Member Services for TIMBER MART. "Her commitment to educating and advocating for youth is critical in her community and we're proud to be able to play a small role in that. Recognizing and celebrating local heroes like Cathy is an honour and we look forward to seeing her continue to enrich the lives of the youth in her community with the work that she does."

Cathy Tétreault was nominated by her local TIMBER MART store, Matériaux Audet, for her dedication to positively impacting the youth in her community. Tétreault serves as the director of Maison des jeunes de Duberger, where she fulfills a lifelong mission of instilling hope in young people through educational and positive projects. She is a devoted, caring, and forward-thinking individual. In 2011, she founded the Centre Cyber-aide (CCA), specializing in preventing cyber addiction, cyberbullying, and hypersexualization. Through CCA, she educates young people, parents and the public on safe and healthy screen usage.

She actively participates in consultations on her expertise, including the International Congress on Educational Success (2018) and the Forum on Screen Use and Youth Health (2020). Tétreault initiated a petition for the reinstatement of sexual education courses (2014) and was recognized as a partner in the fight against bullying by the Quebec Government in 2015. Tétreault authored the book "Jeunes connectés, parents informés" (Midi Trente, 2018), which offers comprehensive guidance on young people's safe and healthy technology use.

Cathy's contributions to Maison des jeunes de Duberger align with TIMBER MART's values and dedication towards fostering positive change in local communities across Canada. With this TIMBER MART grant, funds will be distributed to support three projects developed by Tétreault and her team that will help to positively impact the overall health of youth aged 10 to 17.

About Local Leaders

The TIMBER MART Local Leaders campaign was launched in 2023 to showcase the heroes and leaders who have established themselves as pillars in their respective communities. Nominations were collected and voted on from stores from coast to coast.

About TIMBER MART

Founded in 1967, TIMBER MART is the largest national member-owned buying group in Canada for the true independent entrepreneur. With hundreds of members, including independent building-material and hardware retailers, commercial dealers and manufacturers located in every province across the country, TIMBER MART provides its extensive dealer network with a menu of competitive buying programs, comprehensive marketing services and personalized support to drive independent business success. For more information, visit www.timbermart.ca and www.timbermartmember.ca.

