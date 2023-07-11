TIMBER MART Announces its 2023 Local Leader: Havelock Hero to receive $18,000

VAUGHAN, ON, July 11, 2023 /CNW/ - TIMBER MART has announced Karen Watson as the winner to receive a grant for her local community, taking home $18,000 to help feed local Havelock students.

TIMBER MART exists in hundreds of communities across the country and works with its dealer network to support the neighbourhoods in which they operate. This year, it was important to take community involvement one step further, committing funds to community projects and those who are dedicated to the cause. During the nomination period, dealers identified leaders as individuals who continue to make a positive impact through projects, programs, or initiatives in their communities. Highlighting those with exceptional leadership qualities, these leaders and their stories were chosen to benefit from additional funding and support.

"TIMBER MART has always been deeply committed to the communities we serve, and this year, we have made it a top priority to celebrate the exceptional leaders within these communities," says Jon Irwin, TIMBER MART's vice-president of Member Services. "In every community, there are individuals who selflessly dedicate their own resources to advancing initiatives that make a positive impact and it is of utmost importance to us that we recognize and highlight these remarkable local heroes."

Karen Watson, also known as "Miz", was nominated by her local TIMBER MART store, Havelock TIMBER MART, for her commitment to the breakfast program over the last 22 years. Following her retirement, Miz runs this program five days a week where she purchases, prepares and delivers breakfast to Havelock-Belmont Public School (HBPS). Miz is also heavily involved in the community through events like the Havelock Jamboree, Smitty's Christmas Wish and the local United Church.

Miz makes Havelock a great place to live. She is dedicated to making a difference in students' lives and serving those in need. Through this TIMBER MART grant, Miz will see the funds distributed to other activities within HBPS, including school trips and after school activities for the students.

About Local Leaders: The Local Leaders Campaign was launched in 2023 to showcase the heroes and leaders who have established themselves as a pillar in their respective communities. Nominations were collected and voted on from stores coast to coast. The four finalists have all been granted $8,000 with the possibility of an additional $10,000. To vote, and learn more about each of the finalists, visit: local-leaders.ca

About TIMBER MART: Founded in 1967, TIMBER MART is the largest national member-owned buying group in Canada for the true independent entrepreneur. With hundreds of members, including independent building-material and hardware retailers, commercial dealers and manufacturers located in every province across the country, TIMBER MART provides its extensive dealer network with a menu of competitive buying programs, comprehensive marketing services and personalized support to drive independent business success. To learn more, visit timbermart.ca

SOURCE TIMBER MART

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Emily Vincent, 902-835-3559, [email protected]