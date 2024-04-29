Tim Hortons week-long Smile Cookie campaign returns TODAY with 100% of proceeds from each cookie sold donated to local charities and community groups

Starting today until May 5 , 100 per cent of the proceeds from Smile Cookie sales will be donated to over 600 charities and community groups selected by local Tim Hortons restaurant owners across Canada .





TORONTO, April 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Tim Hortons annual Smile Cookie campaign is back starting today through May 5 with 100 per cent of proceeds supporting over 600 charities and community groups selected by local Tim Hortons restaurant owners.

Tim Hortons week-long Smile Cookie campaign returns on April 29 with 100% of proceeds from each cookie sold donated to local charities and community groups (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

"Our annual Smile Cookie campaign is a beloved and cherished tradition for Tim Hortons restaurant owners, team members and guests because of the amazing impact we can make together – while enjoying some delicious cookies," says Axel Schwan, President of Tim Hortons.



"Last year's Smile Cookie campaign raised a record-breaking $19.7 million and I know our guests will be rallying with us again this year to support over 600 charities and community groups and the amazing work they do."

Guests can support a local charity or community group by purchasing Smile Cookies or one of four adorable Smile Cookie personality pins: the Loopy, Bugsy, Starry and Squirmy Smile Cookie pins.

The first Smile Cookie campaign launched in 1996 by local Tims restaurant owners in Hamilton, originally raising funds for Hamilton Children's Hospital. Since then, the annual charitable campaign has raised a total of more than $111 million across Canada and the United States for charities and organizations. Recipients include local hospitals, community care organizations, food banks and schools.

To participate in this year's Smile Cookie campaign, guests can visit their local Tim Hortons or place an order through the Tim Hortons mobile app for delivery. Guests can also ask for a bulk order form at their local Tim Hortons restaurant for larger pre-orders.

For a full list of local charities and community groups benefiting from Tim Hortons annual Smile Cookie campaign, visit www.timhortons.ca/smile-cookie.

ABOUT TIM HORTONS

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over nearly 60 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 5,700 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca

