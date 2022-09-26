Tim Hortons to celebrate National Coffee Day on Sept. 29 with exclusive, limited-edition Tims Run Club apparel

The Tims Run Club merch collection includes a hat, socks, slides, a long-sleeve shirt and two windbreakers – one traditional windbreaker and one premium windbreaker to make your next Tims Run the best you've ever clocked





TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Tim Hortons is celebrating National Coffee Day on Sept. 29 in style with unique and exciting opportunities for guests to enjoy Canada's favourite coffee* and a classic pastime – the Tims Run. In honour of the millions of Canadians who make a daily Tims Run before work, at lunch, or on the way home, Tim Hortons is releasing an exclusive, limited-edition Tims Run Club apparel line.

"Our Double Double™-inspired merch drop last year on National Coffee Day was extremely successful – each drop sold out within minutes. This year, we wanted to lean into a pastime our guests coined themselves – the Tims Run," says Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer at Tim Hortons.

"We created the Tims Run Club – the only run club where no running is involved. Our exclusive Tims Run Club merch has clever little features like the insulated pocket on our premium windbreaker to keep your breakfast sandwich warm. There's also elbow padding on the left arm for maximum comfort when resting your arm out the car window while going through the drive-thru. And we've also double layered the left sleeve of the premium windbreaker for extra weather protection on our cooler Canadian mornings and nights going through the drive-thru."

The full lineup of limited-edition Tims Run Club merch includes:

Premium Tims Run Windbreaker with elbow padding for drive-thru comfort, a double layer left sleeve for weather protection, an insulated kangaroo pocket to keep your Tims goods warm, and an easy to access phone pocket

with elbow padding for drive-thru comfort, a double layer left sleeve for weather protection, an insulated kangaroo pocket to keep your Tims goods warm, and an easy to access phone pocket A vintage-inspired Classic Tims Run Club Windbreaker that is wind and water resistant to keep you fresh during all your Tims Runs

that is wind and water resistant to keep you fresh during all your Tims Runs A Tims Run Club sweat-wicking 5 panel hat in classic Tims red

in classic Tims red A jersey cotton long sleeve Tims Run Club shirt to keep you cozy

to keep you cozy Always Fresh™ Tims Run Club slides in classic Double Double ™ brown

in classic Double Double ™ brown Tims Run Club socks that pair perfectly with the Tims Run Club slides

that pair perfectly with the Tims Run Club slides Tims Run Club sweatbands and wristbands that go with any Tims order

Registered Tims Rewards members will receive early access from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. ET to the Tims Run Club merch via a code sent to their email on Sept. 29. After 11 a.m. ET, ordering will be open to all Canadians at www.timsrunclub.ca.

National Coffee Day app challenge

Tim Hortons guests can also celebrate National Coffee Day all week on the Tim Hortons app with the National Coffee Day challenge. Order three different coffee-based beverages during the week and earn an extra 50 Tims Rewards points!

About Tim Hortons

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 5,100 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca

