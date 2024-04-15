The plastic-free hot beverage lids are part of Tims five-year journey to develop innovative packaging solutions. The fibre lids being tested have the design and functionality of Tims iconic hot beverage lids but are plastic-free and made with plant-based materials.

OTTAWA, ON, April 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Starting this week, select Tim Hortons restaurants in Ottawa and Gatineau will begin testing plastic-free, fibre hot beverage lids for up to six weeks as part of our efforts to reduce the use of single-use plastics.

The goal of the trial is to work toward developing a guest-friendly alternative to plastic lids that are easier to compost or recycle, while still providing a great drinking experience.

Tim Hortons testing plastic-free and recyclable hot beverage lids in select Tims restaurants in Ottawa for up to 6 weeks. (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

"We're excited to ask Ottawans to help us test this new, plastic-free and recyclable lid for Tim Hortons hot beverage cups. We're known for serving Canada's favourite coffee, so it's important that we develop a best-in-class solution for our guests," says Paul Yang, Senior Director of Procurement, Sustainability and Packaging for Tim Hortons.

"We've worked hard on developing a fibre lid that feels like our current lids but is plastic-free. These fibre lids are part of our five-year journey to develop more innovative solutions for all our packaging and we're excited to have our guests in Ottawa join us in this test."

Over the past year, Tim Hortons has transitioned a number of packaging items in an effort to help reduce the use of single-use plastics, including introducing wooden and fibre cutlery, and replacing plastic lids on Loaded Bowls with fibre lids.

This test in Ottawa is using an improved version of a similar fibre lid that was trialed in select Tim Hortons restaurants across Vancouver in early 2023 and helped reduce the use of more than 3.3 million plastic lids. Another similar test was conducted in Prince Edward Island earlier this year.

