TORONTO, May 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Tim Hortons is proud to announce that a record-breaking $22.6 million was raised through the sales of Smile Cookies this year, supporting over 600 charities and community groups across Canada and in the United States.

"We're so grateful for the outpouring of support for this year's Smile Cookie campaign from Tims guests across Canada. Thanks to your incredible generosity we topped our previous Smile Cookie record," says Axel Schwan, President of Tim Hortons.

"A huge thanks to every single Tim Hortons restaurant owner, team member and volunteer who collectively helped to bake and hand-decorate millions and millions of cookies. Your dedication and enthusiasm represents the kind of deep care for our local communities that Canadians can rely on from Tim Hortons."

Since the first-ever Smile Cookie campaign in 1996, the annual charitable campaign has raised a total of more than $151 million for charities and community groups, which are selected every year by Tim Hortons restaurant owners. Recipients include local hospitals, community care organizations, food banks and schools.

Tim Hortons restaurant owners will be presenting their charity partners with Smile Cookie cheques over the coming weeks.

For a full list of local charities and community groups benefiting from Tim Hortons annual Smile Cookie campaign, visit www.timhortons.ca/smile-cookie.

