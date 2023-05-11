TORONTO, May 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Tim Hortons is proud to announce that a record-breaking $19.7 million was raised through the sales of Smile Cookies this year, supporting over 600 charities and community groups across Canada and in the United States.

"We're so proud and humbled that Tims guests have once again shown incredible support for our Smile Cookie campaign, and important charities and community groups where they live, by helping us raise a record-breaking $19.7 million," says Axel Schwan, President of Tim Hortons for Canada and the United States.

Tim Hortons Smile Cookie campaign raised record-breaking $19.7 million this year, supporting over 600 charities and community groups across Canada and in the United States (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

"To achieve such an amazing result means baking and hand-decorating millions upon millions of Smile Cookies over the course of just a week. My heartfelt thanks goes out to everyone in the Tim Hortons family who made this happen, all our passionate restaurant owners and team members, and the volunteers helped us dot eyes and create smiles. And again, we couldn't do it without the support of our guests across Canada and in the United States – on behalf of the 600 charities and community groups you are supporting, thank you so much!"

The first-ever Smile Cookie campaign in 1996 raised funds to support Hamilton Children's Hospital. Since then, the annual charitable campaign has raised a total of more than $111 million for charities and community groups that are selected every year by Tim Hortons restaurant owners. Recipients include local hospitals, community care organizations, food banks and schools.

Ryan DiTommaso and Ashleigh MacLeod's Tim Hortons restaurant in Dunnville, Ont., sold the most Smile Cookies this year — an amazing feat considering Dunnville has a population of about 6,000 people. Their team hand-decorated and sold almost 52,000 Smile Cookies, which is nearly nine cookies for every resident in Dunnville. The proceeds from the sales of Smile Cookies in Dunnville are being donated to the Dunnville Hospital and Healthcare Foundation.

Tim Hortons restaurant owners will be presenting their charity partners with Smile Cookie cheques over the coming weeks.

About Tim Hortons

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 5,400 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca.

