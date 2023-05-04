The Leafs Nation Donut is topped with white fondant with blue and white sprinkles and filled with delicious Venetian cream.





TORONTO, May 4, 2023 /CNW/ - As the Toronto Maple Leafs prepare to take on the Florida Panthers in the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, nearly 300 Tim Hortons restaurants in and around Toronto are launching a new limited-time donut in support of the Maple Leafs: the Leafs Nation Donut.

The Leafs Nation Donut, available starting today, is topped with white fondant with blue and white sprinkles and filled with delicious Venetian cream.

Tim Hortons restaurants in and around Toronto are cheering on the Maple Leafs in the second round with a limited-time Leafs Nation Donut! (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

"Our whole city is rallying behind the Maple Leafs so it's incredibly exciting to be offering the limited-edition Leafs Nation Donut for fans to celebrate and cheer their team on with," says Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer at Tim Hortons.

Fans who gather in Maple Leaf Square during each game for the Maple Leafs Tailgate will also get the chance to enjoy the limited-edition donuts, with 1,000 Leaf Nation Donuts being handed out to fans as they cheer their team on. Guests will also be able to enjoy free coffee and hot chocolate courtesy of Tim Hortons in Maple Leaf Square during Tailgate events.

The Leafs Nation Donut will be available at participating restaurants in and around Toronto while supplies last.

About Tim Hortons

