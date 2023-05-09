Tim Hortons restaurants in and around Edmonton are cheering on the Oilers in the second round with a limited-time Edmonton Oilers Donut!

The Edmonton Oilers Donut is topped with white fondant with blue and orange sprinkles and filled with delicious Venetian cream.





The donuts will be available starting TODAY at Tims restaurants in and around Edmonton .

EDMONTON, AB, May 9, 2023 /CNW/ - As the Edmonton Oilers take on the Vegas Golden Knights in the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Tim Hortons restaurants in and around Edmonton are launching a new limited-time donut in support of the Oilers: the Edmonton Oilers Donut.

The Edmonton Oilers Donut, available starting TODAY, is topped with white fondant with blue and orange sprinkles and filled with delicious Venetian cream.

"The city of Edmonton is rallying behind the Oilers, so it's only fitting that Tims gets in on the action to support the team, and fans, with an official Edmonton Oilers donut to cheer along," says Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer at Tim Hortons.

The Edmonton Oilers Donut will be available at participating restaurants in and around Edmonton while supplies last.

