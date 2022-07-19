Camp Day has raised over $237 million in its history and has helped send more than 300,000 youth between the ages of 12 to 16 to a multi-year camp-based program at one of seven Tims Camps in Canada and the United States. Campers are equipped with skills like leadership, resilience, and responsibility, empowering them to open doors to their future.

"We're so grateful for the support of our guests and from those who volunteered their time and efforts to have made this year's Camp Day one to remember," said Axel Schwan, President of Tim Hortons. "We can't thank Canadians and Tims restaurant owners and their teams enough for such an incredible achievement – raising over $12 million – and helping us support the important work of Tim Hortons Foundation Camps."

Guests can still support Tim Hortons Foundation Camps by making a one-time or monthly donation online any time at www.timscamps.com.

"Every dollar donated helps to inspire and motivate youth through our multi-year, overnight camp experiences that are uniquely powerful in quickly building critical skills and empowering campers to better cope with challenging circumstances in the future," said Graham Oliver, a Tims restaurant owner and President of the Tim Hortons Foundation Camps.

"Many of the young people we support have never had the opportunity to experience camp or travel outside their city or town. Tims Camps can be a life-changing experience for our campers and we thank everyone for their continued support of Camp Day and Tim Hortons Foundation Camps."

For more information on how to get involved with Tims Camps throughout the year, as well as the summer, school-based and community-based programming, visit www.timscamps.com.

About Tim Hortons

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with more than 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 5,100 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca

About Tim Hortons Foundation Camps

Tim Hortons® Foundation Camps is a non-profit charitable organization founded in 1974 to expand the horizon of what is possible for underserved young people. A leader in youth development programming, Tims Camps support youth from low-income homes between the ages of 12 to 16 – an important developmental time that helps shape who they will become as adults. Through a multi-year camp-based program, youth learn skills like leadership, resilience, and responsibility, which empower them to believe in their own potential and change their stories for the better. With seven camps in North America that run year-round summer, school and community programs, youth are supported to thrive when they return home, to excel in post-secondary education, to succeed at work and to contribute positively to their communities. More than 300,000 kids have attended a Foundation camp at no cost to them or their families. For more information about Tim Hortons® Foundation Camps, please visit www.timscamps.com

